An Orange Bowl bid for Virginia is a real possibility this season

In the wake of Virginia's comeback win after a scare from Old Dominion, it may sound overly optimistic to be talking about a bid to the Orange Bowl for the Cavaliers.

But it's not.

This could be a good season for Virginia, but there is a chance it could become special, ending with a trip to the Orange Bowl.

The Orange Bowl is in year six of a 12-year agreement with the ACC. Because of this, it must extend an invite to an ACC team. Obviously Clemson is the class of the ACC, but the Tigers will likely instead be headed to this new thing called the College Football Playoff.

Texas A&M is the only ranked team on Clemson's schedule, and the Tigers blew through the Aggies 24-10 in a game that was not as close as the score indicates. College football is always unpredictable, so never say never. But given how dreadful the ACC looks this season, there is no reason to think Clemson will not be able to breeze into the playoff.

But then what happens to the ACC's Orange Bowl bid?

The Orange Bowl bid goes to the ACC champion or, if the champion is selected for the playoff, the next highest-ranked ACC team. As of Week 5, that team is Virginia.

Clemson, UVA and Wake Forest are the only three undefeated teams remaining in the conference. As of now, the frontrunners for the Orange Bowl appear to be the Cavaliers and the Demon Deacons. Now granted, while the ACC does not look like it is getting better anytime soon, we are still a long way off from bowl season, and a lot still has to happen.

While the ACC schedule looks like a cakewalk for Clemson, it will prove more difficult for Virginia. The Cavaliers travel to South Bend to play Notre Dame next week, followed by a trip to Miami. Plus if UVA goes on to win the division, they will have to play Clemson in the ACC Championship.

Four games into the season, however, there is a strong case to be made that Virginia is the second-best team in the conference. That does not mean they will finish that way in the rankings, but with wins over Pitt and Florida State under their belt, UVA looks just as likely to compete for an Orange Bowl bid as anyone in the conference.

