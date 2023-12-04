Orange Bowl 2023: See early betting odds, line for Georgia vs. Florida State

College football's bowl season is about to get underway, and with it come some of the most exciting and unique head-to-head matchups of the year.

One of the most anticipated bowls this year is the Orange Bowl clash between ACC champion Florida State (13-0) and SEC runner-up Georgia (12-1), the first two teams left out of this year's College Football Playoff (CFP).

Despite winning their conference and every single game this season, the Seminoles were left out of the top four teams in the final CFP rankings in a highly controversial decision. So were the Bulldogs, the back-to-back national champions who had won 29 games in a row before losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship on Saturday.

The Orange Bowl will represent a "prove it" opportunity for these two snubbed teams, who both hope to show the CFP selection committee that it erred in leaving them out.

When is the 2023 Orange Bowl? Where is it played?

When: Saturday, Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Orange Bowl 2023: Georgia vs. Florida State early betting odds, lines

Early odds for the Dec. 30 game have Georgia featured as heavy early favorites, according to BetMGM.

Here are the updated odds for the Orange Bowl as of Monday morning, Dec. 4.

Spread: Georgia (-13.5)

Moneyline: Georgia (-700); Florida State (+500)

Over/under: 45.5

