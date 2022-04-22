Orange and Blue game visit has Nation’s top CB trending toward Florida

Five-star prospect Cormani McClain, the nation’s top cornerback recruit, might be at the top of every Florida fan’s wishlist when it comes to the class of 2023, and the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) has the Gators on top of his recruitment after a visit to the Swamp for the Orange and Blue game last Thursday.

The Gators sit with a 50.4% chance to land the recruit, according to prediction data compiled by On3. Alabama is the other major player with 41.9% and Georgia is holding on to a 2.4% chance. Florida State, Ohio State and USC are all under 1% at this point.

McClain has been to Florida plenty of times in the past, but this last trip put Florida over the top on the RPM. He’s identified UF and ‘Bama as the two most aggressive players in his recruitment, and his growing relationship with Billy Napier’s staff could make the difference.

“It was great hanging out and seeing the new view (of the program),” McClain said to Gators Online. “It’s a great coaching staff; shoutout to the coaching staff. It was a great game for sure. Florida, it’s just home; it’s just home. You have to have love for Florida.”

Defensive backs coach Corey Raymond has developed an especially strong relationship with McClain. Raymond has a reputation for getting his man and has already proven it at Florida with the Kamari Wilson signing. McClain plans to take officials over the summer and decide as early as June.

He’s the No. 3 overall prospect on the On3 Consensus and the top-ranked corner according to every major service in the college football recruiting game. Florida now has the presumed lead but will need to keep up the pace.

