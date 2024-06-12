Orange Beach softball stars earn top honors, 6 Makos named All-State

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — For two straight weeks, Orange Beach is the top-ranked softball program in the nation according to MaxPreps. The Makos won a fourth straight state title last month, marking four ‘blue maps’ in the program’s four-year existence.

Several Orange Beach players received All-State recognition this week by the Alabama Sportswriters Association. Makos ace KG Favors is the Class 4A Pitcher of the Year and catcher Ava Hodo is the Class 4A Player of the Year.

Favors recorded a 21-1 record last season — the rising senior is committed to play at South Carolina. Hodo, a big part of the Makos star-studded sophomore class, led Orange Beach in just about every offensive category in 2024.

In total, Orange Beach had six players named All-State for Class 4A:

Pitcher, junior – KG Favors — 1st Team/Class 4A Pitcher of the Year

Catcher, sophomore – Ava Hodo – 1st Team/Class 4A Player of the Year

UTL, sophomore – Teagan Revette – 1st Team All-State

SS, junior – Daigle Wilson – 2nd Team All-State

UTL, sophomore – Katie King – 2nd Team All-State

UTL, junior – Kaitlynn Robertson – Honorable Mention All-State

Makos head coach Shane Alexander says he’s proud to see his players earn the recognition.

“It’s good to see that hard work pay off for these girls. I know we had six, but I felt we had more than six that were contributing,” said Alexander. “For those six it’s a it’s a lot of hard work that’s gone into it. They’re like my kids. So any time your kids do well, you’re proud.”

Coach told WKRG that most of his team is playing travel ball over the next couple months before school resumes in August.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.