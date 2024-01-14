Oran Kearney: Coleraine boss warns some players may not play again after 6-0 loss

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney has warned that some of the players involved in Saturday's 6-0 defeat by Glentoran might never play for the club again.

The humiliation at the Oval was a sixth consecutive defeat for the Bannsiders and saw them drop to seventh in the Irish Premiership table.

Kearney said that some who have come in as replacements for injured players have not performed well enough.

"There's guys who might not step on a pitch for Coleraine again," he added.

"I said it in there [the changing room] and I have no problem saying it out here as well.

"It is not about throwing anybody under the bus, but there have been guys that have had a lot of opportunities this season - opportunities that they maybe normally might not have had.

"Sadly, they have not taken those opportunities. Sadly that is the nature of the scenario that we find ourselves in."

'I know exactly what we need'

A series of defensive errors cost Coleraine dearly as a David Fisher hat-trick, the opening goal of which came after just 55 seconds, and a double from Junior helped the Glens to the six-goal thumping.

It meant the Bannsiders, replaced by Glenavon in sixth place, have won just once in their last 10 Premiership outings.

They were knocked out of the Irish Cup in the fifth round by Cliftonville last weekend, a week after the Coleraine board had issued a statement backing Kearney on New Year's Eve.

That statement followed a Boxing Day derby loss to local rivals Ballymena United and a league defeat by Loughgall a few days later.

Kearney has said before that their long injury list is a major factor in their poor form and reiterated that after Saturday's defeat at the Oval, as well as declaring that he knows what it takes to turn their fortunes around.

"For me, and there has been a lot in the last few weeks, people are quick to judge and people are quick to make interpretations," he continued.

"I am 100% crystal clear of where we are at this point in time and I know exactly what it will take to move us on and get us kicked on through. I know that that is not far away."

Asked about how he picks the players' morale up after such a heavy defeat, he added: "No picking up will be needed after that, trust me.

"We will get back into training this week. For me, I think the next few weeks moving forward will be a strangely different feeling to what we have had all season.

"Next week we will possibly be down to just one or two absentees and I don't think it has been like that all season.

"In simple terms, and I will keep saying it, and there is still a little bit of business to be done with the club, but a big part of our business is just getting what we have fit and all on the pitch at the same time.

"And for the first time in a long time I feel we are in touching distance of that."

'You wouldn't see it at Under-12 level'

Coleraine's poor performance against the Glens was epitomised by Fisher's opening goal.

Defender Jake Wallace attempted to head the ball back to his goalkeeper Rory Brown, who had come off his line to collect, with the mix-up allowing the alert Fisher to nip in and tap home from close range.

"We have a shot on target after 12 seconds and we concede after 55 seconds from something that you wouldn't see at Under-12 level, and that just gets us off to a really bad start," Kearney said.

"I thought we really settled after that, we created plenty of chances and looked dangerous. Then again, right on half time, it is a poor starting position, we make no impact whatsoever on the player on the ball, allow him to turn inside and get a shot away easily.

"Then all of a sudden you are going in 2-0 down at half-time having probably more than shared the takings of the first half."