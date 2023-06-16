Oral Roberts vs. TCU baseball: Score, live updates from College World Series

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles face the TCU Horned Frogs in the opener of the College World Series on Friday in Omaha, Nebraska. Here's what you need to know:

WHEN: 1 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

TV: ESPN

STREAMING: ESPN+

ORAL ROBERTS (51-12)

Coach: Ryan Folmar (370-222 in 11 years at ORU).

Road to Omaha: Won Stillwater Regional: beat Oklahoma State 6-4, beat Washington 15-12, beat Dallas Baptist 6-5. Won Eugene Super Regional: lost 9-8 to Oregon, beat Oregon 8-7, beat Oregon 11-6.

2023 record vs. CWS teams: 0-0.

Last CWS appearance: 1978.

All-time record in CWS: 1-2 in one appearance.

Meet the Golden Eagles: C Jacob Godman (.296, 5 HRs, 29 RBIs), 1B Jake McMurray (.327, 6, 47), 2B Blaze Brothers (.302, 11, 38), SS Mac McCroskey (.310, 13, 62), 3B Holden Breeze (.317, 6, 42), LF Justin Quinn (.351, 7, 39), CF Jonah Cox (.420, 11, 67), RF Matt Hogan (.332, 18, 70), DH Drew Stahl (.281, 11, 55). Starting rotation: Jakob Hall (8-3, 3.56 ERA), LHP Harley Gollert (10-1, 4.30), RHP Brooks Fowler (9-1, 3.27). Relievers: RHP Cade Denton (2-1, 1.85, 15 saves), LHP Jacob Widener (2-2, 3.06, 1 save), LHP Caleb Isaacs (8-0, 5.04), RHP Evan Kowalski (2-1, 6.25), RHP Dalton Patten (4-2, 4.43).

MLB alumni: Todd Burns, Craig Colbert, Jeremy Hefner, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Jeff Heathcock, Mike Moore, Tom Nieto, Jordan Romano, Tyler Saladino, Jose Trevino.

Short hops: Joins 2012 Stony Brook and 2008 Fresno State as only No. 4 regional seeds to reach the CWS. ... Cox’s 47-game hitting streak is tied for third longest in Division I history. He has a hit in 62 of 63 games. ... Eagles have won 23 of 24, including 16 of past 17 on road. ... McMurray has started 145 consecutive games. ... First Summit League team to make CWS.

Quotable: "We knew we had a good club coming into the year. We continued to get better and better and better, and we’re playing well at the right time of year. We get an opportunity to keep playing, and that’s pretty fun.” — Folmar.

TCU (42-22)

Coach: Kirk Saarloos (80-44 in two years at TCU).

Road to Omaha: Won Fayetteville Regional: beat Arizona 12-4, beat Arkansas 20-5, beat Arkansas 12-4. Won Fort Worth Super Regional: beat Indiana State 4-1, beat Indiana State 6-4.

2023 record vs. CWS teams: 0-0.

Last CWS appearance: 2017.

All-time record in CWS: 11-10 in five appearances.

Meet the Horned Frogs: C Karson Bowen .355, 6 HRs, 46 RBIs), 1B Cole Fontenelle (.347, 13, 52), 2B Tre Richardson (.315, 6, 59), SS Anthony Silva (.340, 7, 47), 3B Brayden Taylor (.314, 23, 69), LF Luke Boyers (.231, 7, 27), CF Elijah Nunez (.290, 3, 35), RF Austin Davis (.280, 9, 55), DH Kurtis Byrne (.291, 10, 46). Starting rotation: RHP Kole Klecker (10-4, 3.84 ERA), RHP Sam Stoutenborough (5-0, 4.52), RHP Cam Brown (3-2, 5.50). Relievers: RHP Hunter Hodges (1-0, 3.09), RHP Mason Speaker (0-0, 6.46), LHP Ben Abeldt (3-3, 3.72), RHP Luke Savage (5-3, 2.50, 2 saves), RHP Cohen Feser (1-0, 2.73, 1 save), RHP Garrett Wright (2-2, 3.24, 5 saves).

MLB alumni: Jake Arrieta, Scott Atchison, Jim Busby, Matt Carpenter, Andrew Cashner, Brandon Finnegan, Bryan Holaday, Nick Lodolo, Tim Mauser, Carl Warwick.

Short hops: Frogs’ 11-game win streak is longest in nation, and they’ve won 19 of 21. ... Abeldt has allowed only one run in 21 2/3 innings over 12 appearances. ... Taylor has reached base in 30 straight games. ... Frogs have 139 steals, most in the CWS field, and have at least 100 three seasons in a row.

Quotable: “It doesn’t feel any different than when I was the assistant coach. It just feels awesome. But it does feel good as the head coach. At least I got there as the head coach, I can say that no matter what happens.” — Saarloos, who went to four CWS as a TCU assistant under Jim Schlossnagle.

