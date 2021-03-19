Oral Roberts shocks Ohio State in first big upset of NCAA Tournament

Associated Press
·2 min read

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Oral Roberts welcomed the madness back to March.

The 15th-seeded Golden Eagles pulled off the first major upset of the first NCAA Tournament in two years, holding off second-seeded Big Ten power Ohio State 75-72 in overtime on Friday.

Oral Roberts got poised, impeccable performances from its two star players, guard Max Abmas and forward Kevin Obanor, to become the ninth 15 seed to win a first-round game and the first since Middle Tennessee shocked Michigan State in 2016. Last year’s tournament was called off because of the pandemic.

Obanor scored seven of Oral Roberts’ 11 points in overtime, including two free throws with 13 seconds left, and finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Abmas, the nation’s leading scorer, had 29 points.

Ohio State could have tied it in the closing seconds of overtime, but Duane Washington Jr.’s open 3-pointer from straight away bounced off the side of the rim, and Oral Roberts celebrated its first tournament win since 1974.

The Golden Eagles (17-10) advanced to play seventh-seeded Florida in the South Region on Sunday.

E.J. Liddell scored 23 points to lead the Buckeyes (21-10). Washington scored 18 but made just 7 of 21 shots.

Oral Roberts scored the game’s first seven points, including a 3-pointer by Abmas from the logo that drew a collective “Ooooh” from the socially distanced crowd.

The Buckeyes led by eight before the Golden Eagles rallied. Abmas hit a 3-pointer with about five minutes left in the first half to give Oral Roberts a 26-25 lead, prompting a chant of “O-R-U!” from the fans who traveled to support the small, Christian school based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He hit another 3 moments later to force an Ohio State timeout.

Abmas made 5 of 7 3-pointers in the first half and had 18 points at the break as the Golden Eagles led 36-33.

The Summit League champions led by seven in the second half before Ohio State rallied to take a 60-58 lead on a pullup jumper by CJ Walker with just under five minutes to play.

Obanor was fouled with 14 seconds to play, and he made both free throws to tie the game at 64. Washington missed a step-back jumper in the closing seconds.

Oral Roberts shocks Ohio State in first big upset of NCAA Tournament originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • No. 12 Oregon State knocks off No. 5 Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

    Oregon State, following up its surprising run to the Pac-12 tournament title last week, advances to the second round for the first time since 1982.

  • Baylor finds its touch, rolls to 79-55 victory over Hartford

    Baylor shook off a slow start to blow out Hartford 79-55 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday.

  • March Madness live updates: The scores and moments you need to know from Friday at NCAA Tournament

    March Madness really begins Friday with Round 1. Follow along from the first tip to the final buzzer for the latest updates, reaction and analysis.

  • What fans can expect from the 2021 NCAA tournament

    Yahoo Sports Reporter Krysten Peek joined Yahoo Finance Live to kick off the 2021 NCAA Tournament and break down how COVID-19 has impacted March Madness.

  • No. 15 seed Oral Roberts upsets Ohio State in men's NCAA Tournament first-round shocker

    Oral Roberts become the ninth No. 15 seed to win in the round of 64, outlasting No. 2 Ohio State in overtime.

  • Tatis Jr., Padres make baseball fun again in San Diego

    Baseball is fun again in San Diego, where the Padres are heading into one of their most anticipated seasons ever with shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

  • Oral history: Golden Eagles become ninth No. 15 seed ever to win first-round game

    Oral Roberts delivered the 2021 men's tournament's signature moment early on Friday, stunning Big Ten juggernaut Ohio State to move on to the second round.

  • NCAA apologizes to women’s teams for weight room inequities

    NCAA basketball administrators apologized to the women's basketball players and coaches after inequities between the men's and women's tournament went viral on social media and vowed to do better.

  • Three reasons why No. 15 seed Oral Roberts is the dangerous NCAA Tournament Cinderella we've been missing

    After taking down No. 2 seed Ohio State, Oral Roberts proved it has the tools to play with anyone. So how far can the No. 15 seed go?

  • Jimmie Johnson crashes in IMSA qualifying at Sebring

    Jimmie Johnson’s debut weekend at Sebring International Raceway got off to a rough start with a crash in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series qualifying. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion looped the No. 48 Action Express Ally Cadillac in Turn 16 and then made significant contact with the tire barrier at Sunset Bend, the last […]

  • Julija Stoliarenko collapsed twice during weigh-ins, fight with Julia Aliva canceled

    Julija Stoliarenko was taken by stretcher to a hospital after collapsing twice while trying to weigh in on Friday.

  • Despite wanting a top-ranked opponent, Derek Brunson happy to oblige Kevin Holland's call-out

    It wasn’t the fight Brunson wanted, or felt he deserved after upping his winning streak to three after stopping Edmen Shahbazyan, but Brunson is nothing if not practical.

  • Kevin Holland: Derek Brunson has been on the hit list for years

    For no. 10 ranked middleweight Kevin Holland, the last calendar year has been simply unreal, and not because of the pandemic. He started off last year by knocking out Anthony Hernandez inside of 40 seconds last May. He continued on a historic run as he defeated the likes of Joaquin Buckley, Darren Stewart, Charlie Ontiveros, and Jacare Souza all within the year of 2020. Not only did Holland tie the UFC record for most victories in a calendar year with five, he went on that five-fight winning streak within a seven-month period. Kevin Holland KOs Jacare Souza at UFC 256 After rightfully earning the respect of the fans, fellow fighters and perhaps most importantly UFC president Dana White, “Trailblazer” is enjoying the fruits of his labor. Making it to the Joe Rogan Experience podcast One of those luxuries Holland was able to enjoy since his historic seven months in 2020, was appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast earlier this year. “Dreams do come true. It was super amazing,” Holland said. “The first show me and my mom ever watched together besides ‘Lifetime’ was ‘Fear Factor.’ So being able to go onto the Joe Rogan podcast to me was amazing.” Holland also shared that the transmission to his car broke down on the drive to Rogan’s studio. He said, if necessary, he would have taken the challenge as a token of initiation as a contestant on Fear Factor. “I would’ve drove my whole car there backwards the whole f---ing time. I love Joe Rogan,” Holland said. “I’m glad I made that, that was amazing.” Kevin Holland finally draws Derek Brunson Holland is now focused on his main event matchup against no. 7 ranked middleweight Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 22. It’s safe to say both fighters have had their eyes on one another for some time now. After Thiago Santos’ decision victory over Holland at UFC 227, Brunson gave him props and Holland replied thankfully. Or at least, one would think. “That was my manager that responded to him on Twitter. I don’t run my Twitter,” Holland said. “But in 2018, I would have told him thank you just like I would tell him thank you now. It’s just a respectful part of me. But that being said, in 2018 when I got in the UFC after losing to Thiago Santos, I told my manager, ‘We’re staying at 185 pounds. Derek Brunson’s on the hit list.’ So here we are in 2021, Derek Brunson’s here, I’m here. He’s for sure on the hit list, so now I just gotta go hit him.” Some fighters prefer to solely focus on the fight in front of them without pondering what could be next. UFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland Why is Kevin Holland considering a move back to welterweight next? While Holland is focused on the challenge that Brunson presents, he has given legitimate thought about what he’s interested in next. To the surprise of many, it could be a move back to welterweight. “I’m definitely focused on the task at hand. But with a victory over Derek Brunson, I keep telling everybody and everybody thinks I’m playin’. I wanna go down to 170 pounds and fight Kamaru Usman for the belt. Or Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt. One or the other.” Holland sees complications within the middleweight division as a result of Israel Adesanya going up to challenge for the light heavyweight title. When asked if he’d be interested in the winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum, Holland was candid and honest (as usual). “If the winner of Kelvin Gastelum and Whittaker is Whittaker, then Whittaker should be fighting for the title,” Holland said. “Hell, I feel like lowkey Whittaker should be fighting for the title now. But unfinished business between him and Kelvin Gastelum makes sense. The winner of that fight should be fighting for the title.” Just when people start to think Holland has made a comfy home for himself in the middleweight division, he doubles back and changes course. Why? Because that’s what a trailblazer does. “Right now, I feel like [middleweight] is kind of stagnant,” Holland said. “I’d like to create some buzz at 170 and then come back up to 185.”

  • NFL free agency winners and losers: Bears had Russell Wilson dreams and an Andy Dalton reality

    The Bears' plight is a reminder: It's hard to find a quarterback.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: MVP James Harden, Hall of Famer Chris Webber and trade chip Kyle Lowry

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • LeBron James says he 'should have more than four' MVP awards

    LeBron James wasn't happy about the MVP voting after the 2019-20 NBA season.

  • Format, schedule set for iRacing Pro Invitational Series opener on Bristol dirt

    The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series makes its return next week with a twist, one that parallels the real-life NASCAR Cup Series’ newest schedule addition. The iRacing circuit — which made its debut last year with Cup Series drivers and other stars in action — opens its 10-race season Wednesday on the virtual Bristol Motor […]

  • Reports: JuJu Smith-Schuster turns down better offers from Chiefs, Ravens to return to Steelers

    Smith-Schuster will apparently have to wait to sign a long-term deal.

  • NBA MVP watch: Damian Lillard moving closer to the top spot

    Four-time MVP LeBron James dropped one spot, but it wasn’t due to a dip in production. Lillard just snatched the No. 2 slot with his heroics this week.

  • Djokovic pulls out of Miami to spend time with family

    Djokovic sustained a muscle tear that hindered him during his successful Australian Open title defence last month and the 33-year-old planned to return at Miami before playing the Monte-Carlo Masters and the ATP 250 Serbia Open. "Dear fans, I'm very sorry to announce that this year I won't travel to Miami to compete," Djokovic tweeted.