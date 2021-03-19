Oral Roberts obliterates almost every perfect Yahoo bracket

Oral Roberts' stunning upset of No. 2 Ohio State didn't just break Buckeye hearts, it broke 98 percent of the brackets in Yahoo Sports' pick-'em tourney.

A full 98 percent of brackets had Ohio State at least advancing to the second round. But when Oral Roberts triumphed 75-72 in overtime, it vaporized brackets everywhere.

Oregon State dealt another blow to the pristine nature of America's brackets. Only about 19 percent of Yahoo's players picked the 12th-seeded Beavers to upset fifth-seeded Tennessee, but that's exactly what happened.

Combined with other losses in the opening round, only 0.3 percent of all brackets remain perfect. And Day 1 isn't even over yet.

Oral Roberts upended Ohio State and a whole lot of brackets. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @jaybusbee or contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com.

