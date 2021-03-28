Late Arkansas game-winner, narrow miss leave Oral Roberts just short of March Madness history

Henry Bushnell
·1 min read

Since the NCAA men's basketball tournament expanded to its current format 36 years ago, 144 teams have entered it as No. 15 seeds. Nine of 144 have won a game. Only two have ever won two games. And still, none has ever won a third.

Oral Roberts came oh-so close on Saturday night.

It came up just short of March Madness history.

Davonte Davis' jumper with 3.1 seconds remaining gave No. 3 seed Arkansas a 72-70 victory over the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles.

Max Abmas, the nation's leading scorer, then missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would've sent Oral Roberts to the Elite Eight.

Instead, the Razorbacks held on, and will advance to face Baylor in the Elite Eight.

