Oracle Red Bull Racing Invites You To Customize the Car Livery For This Year’s Singapore and Austin Grand Prix

Oracle Red Bull Racing has launched REBL CUSTMS, celebrating the team’s 20 years in racing. The 2024 Livery Design competition, hosted on the Paddock, invites you to customize the RB20 car livery featured in this year’s Singapore and Austin Grand Prix. The design competition, now live until June 19, offers a unique opportunity for F1 aficionados to flex their creative muscles and leave their mark on this year’s Singapore and Austin Grand Prix. With the chance to attend an all-expenses-paid trip to the Grand Prix, winners of each GP competition will see their REBL CUSTMS car livery debut on track during race weekend.

Oracle Red Bull Racing is leading the revival of F1 fandom, and the world is watching. Led by drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez, Oracle Red Bull Racing dominated the 2023 season, making F1 history with multiple record-breaking wins as Verstappen and Pérez placed a one-two finish in the driver standings. Most recently, Max Verstappen placed second at the Miami Grand Prix. Red Bull attributes the team's success to Oracle Cloud, its innovative tech partner, which has played a pivotal role in providing the drivers with analytics-based simulations and race strategy. Through this partnership, Red Bull continues to expand the team’s global reach as F1 grows in popularity with US-based fans. Embracing a new frontier of F1 fandom and data-driven strategy, Oracle Red Bull Racing is hosting REBL CUSTMS on the Oracle Red Bull Racing Paddock, the team’s digital community and loyalty program — powered by Oracle.

In the same spirit as last year’s Make Your Mark contest, the 2024 Livery Design competition invites F1 enthusiasts to submit their custom designs online. For each GP competition, the winner will see their design debut on the RB20 during race weekend, with flight and travel accommodations covered to join the team for a weekend like no other. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to unleash their creativity on a global stage, everyone can leave their mark on the RB20 by creating a free Paddock account.

Through their Paddock dashboards, contestants can customize the RB20 with an assortment of “Hack Packs” containing preset motifs, stickers and graphic designs. Entries for Singapore and Austin are currently live and will close on June 19. Contestants can customize car livery for both GPs, featuring dedicated sticker packs curated for each race. Starting July 15 through 21, fans will then be able to vote for the final RB20 car livery from the top 5 designs for both the Singapore and Austin GP. Once votes are in, Oracle Red Bull Racing will announce the winning contestant ahead of each race.

Let your creativity run wild, and visit the Oracle Red Bull Racing Paddock to submit your car livery designs. Learn more about the Singapore and Austin Grand Prix here.