Options for the Cardinals at cornerback after tragic death

The Arizona Cardinals signed former first-round pick Jeff Gladney to play a prominent role at cornerback in 2022. His tragic death in a car accident in Texas leaves a void they will need to fill before the season.

As of now, the starting cornerbacks will be Byron Murphy, Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton.

They are likely to address the cornerback position with available free agents.

Who are possible fits?

Robert Alford

Alford makes the most sense because he knows the defense. However, he is going to be 34 years old and is coming off another injury. When he was healthy, he was their best cornerback last season.

Gladney was basically a younger version of Alford. Signing the original makes sense.

Jackrabbit Jenkins

Jenkins played for the Titans last season and will also be 34 this coming season. He has been a starter for a long time.

Trae Waynes

Waynes played only five games over the last two seasons for the Bengals. He is 6-0 and 190 and is another former first-round pick of the Vikings.

Kevin King

King is extremely talented and has length at 6-3 and 200 lbs, and he is only 27 years old. However, in five seasons with the Green Bay Packers, he appeared in only 51 games. Injuries were an issue.

Joe Haden

Haden is 33 years old and missed five games last season, but he is a three-time Pro Bowler.

