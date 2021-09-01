Options for the Cardinals at CB during Malcolm Butler’s absence

The Arizona Cardinals find themselves in a bit of a bind at cornerback as rosters were cut down to 53 players. Projected starter Malcolm Butler is dealing with some personal issues and has, as of now, retired from the NFL. The team placed him on the retirement list Tuesday as part of the moves to trim their roster.

As things stand, they have only four cornerbacks on the roster, plus Robert Alford, who is currently on the COVID list.

Butler could potentially unretire and rejoin the team, but we can’t count on that for right now.

The Cardinals have some options to address the position.

Here are some possibilities to replace Butler.

Let the rookie start

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Cardinals are extremely high on the future of four-round rookie Marco Wilson. He looked great in training camp and in the preseason. As of right now, he is slated to start as one of the three cornerbacks to play. He would be the Cardinals' third cornerback, coming in for nickel downs. Byron Murphy and Robert Alford, once he comes off the COVID list, will start in base defenses.

Bring back Dre Kirkpatrick

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Kirkpatrick played last season for the team and started. He wasn't great but he also wasn't terrible. He remains unsigned. He would need to get into playing shape like last year when he first signed during training camp last year.

Sign Bradley Roby

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Roby was recently released by the Houston Texans. He would be familiar with the Cardinals' defense, as defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was head coach for the Denver Broncos when Roby played there. He is a solid player but a one-game suspension he must serve to start the season complicates things for Arizona for Week 1.

Sign Desmond Trufant

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Trufant signed with the Chicago Bears this offseason but was among final cuts. He is nearly 31 years old and played in a combined 15 games the last two seasons, but has played a lot of football and started a lot of games. He does not have any direct connection to the Cardinals or their defensive system. He had four interceptions in nine games in 2019 for the Atlanta Falcons.

