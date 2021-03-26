Options for 49ers with No. 3 overall pick in 2021 draft

The 49ers made a massive jump up in the 2021 NFL draft by sending three first-round picks and a third-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the No. 3 overall pick.

By moving up from No. 12 to No. 3, the 49ers have shown they’ve targeted a player they want, and they unloaded big-time capital to move up to get them.

But who is it? Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After that, things get less certain.

The New York Jets pick second, and they could swing for a quarterback, but they may also aim for a foundational defensive player under new head coach Robert Saleh, or an offensive player to help out quarterback Sam Darnold if they opt to stick with him.

San Francisco is going to have a ton of options on the board when they select third overall. Here are a few quarterback names to keep an eye on, as well as a few non-QBs just in case the 49ers front office lost its collective mind:

QB Zach Wilson, BYU

Wilson's big arm and ability to make plays off schedule helped him throw for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns with a 73.5 percent completion rate in 12 games last year. He also threw just three interceptions.

QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Lance is a raw prospect with only 19 college games under his belt. But he's exceptionally mobile, and completed 65 percent of his throws with 30 touchdowns and just one interception. He's a project, but he could benefit from sitting a year behind Jimmy Garoppolo who looks to still be the 49ers' starter in 2021.

QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

Fields is a good athlete who lit it up statistically for the Buckeyes in two seasons as a starter. He completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 5,373 yards, 63 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. He's also a very effective runner, with 15 touchdowns on the ground in his two years with Ohio State.

QB Mac Jones, Alabama

Jones has drawn Kirk Cousins comparisons from some draft analysts which has made him a popular target for the 49ers in mock drafts. There was a chance he might fall as far as No. 12, which would make this massive of a jump up a touch perplexing. Jones isn't a runner, but he's mobile enough to move around the pocket and get outside on bootlegs. He threw for 4,500 yards, 44 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 77.4 percent of his throws for the national champion Crimson Tide last season.

WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

Chase opted out of the 2020 season, but his 2019 campaign spoke volumes about what he brings as a receiver. As a sophomore, Chase hauled in 84 balls for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns on a team that also featured Justin Jefferson.

TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

The 49ers have been looking for another pass-catching TE to line up alongside George Kittle. Pitts is as good as they come. He's massive at 6-6, 246 pounds, but he moves like a smaller wide receiver. In his last two seasons with the Gators, Pitts snagged 97 receptions for 1,419 yards and 17 interceptions.

OL Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

Of all the long-shot trade up options, this is the longest. Slater has a ton of versatility and would likely slot in as the starting right guard for the 49ers, with a chance to kick out and play right tackle if Mike McGlinchey doesn't bounce back. Slater is an excellent prospect who some believe could be the first tackle off the board. San Francisco though probably isn't trading up for anything other than a quarterback, and it's even less likely they'd jump up for a player who could project long-term as interior lineman for them.

