How optioning Tyler Freeman to AAA helps shape the Guardians 2023 Opening Day roster

Gabriel Arias celebrates a double for the Guardians in the second inning of Game 3 of the 2022 ALDS vs the New York Yankees.

The Guardians entered spring camp with one of the most already-set rosters in baseball, the result of carrying over a young core that won 92 games a year ago. They then added Josh Bell and Mike Zunino in free agency, thus addressing the two biggest question marks at the major league level.

It left the Guardians with only a few questions to answer this spring, including the last spot in the bullpen or the backup catcher duties. As for the catching spot, Bo Naylor and Bryan Lavastida will both open the 2023 season in Triple-A; David Fry was informed that he won't be making the club, which opens the door for non-roster invitee Cam Gallagher to break camp with the big league club.

One of the only unresolved situations in terms of roster construction was whether the Guardians carry two utility infielders or a fifth outfielder. Two utility infielders was largely unnecessary for a team that has a locked-in infield that includes Jose Ramirez, Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario, a trio that rarely ever needs a day off. It would give the Guardians extra flexibility if those utility infielders can play in the outfield, along with Josh Naylor, who should see time in right field in 2023.

But finding any modicum of consistent playing time for both infielders off the bench would have been a challenge. And it is for that reason that Tyler Freeman was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Freeman made his MLB debut in 2022, totaling just 86 plate appearances (.600 OPS). Freeman has been ranked among the top prospects in Cleveland's system for the last few years.

Freeman opening the season in Triple-A affords him the chance to receive regular at-bats. And it clears the path for Gabriel Arias to serve as the team's utility infielder. Arias gives the Guardians some extra defensive flexibility, as he can play all over the infield (he played first base in the postseason after Naylor aggravated his surgically-repaired ankle), and he's been dabbling in the outfield a bit as well. In a very small sample size, Arias also finished last season on a stronger note, hitting .250 with an .881 OPS over his last 37 plate appearances.

"One of the things we talk all the time about, it's like [when you have] adversity, what do you do with it? How do you respond?" Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti told reporters in Goodyear, Ariz. "And Gabby's done an incredible job of building off that adversity last year, had a really good second half and invested a lot in his routines and how he could control all of the things that are in his control to be the best baseball player he can be that carried through this winter. And he's come in and had a really good camp."

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Roman Quinn homers in the fifth inning of a spring training game against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Roman Quinn could make Guardians 2023 Opening Day roster

It also opens the door for a fifth outfielder to make the roster. The two likely contenders for that spot are Richie Palacios, who is already on the 40-man roster but could fall into the same category as Freeman as someone the team wants to receive everyday at-bats in Triple-A, or Roman Quinn, a non-roster invitee who offers the team a little extra speed and, arguably, more utility off the bench.

"He's got a really interesting set of skills and he can impact the game in a number of ways," Antonetti said. "... We've already seen what type of base runner he is. He has a chance to be a really good outfielder, choke some power early in camp. And most importantly probably for him, he's been able to be on the field."

"So he's got a lot of interesting ingredients that potentially could help a team. Now where that fits in and is it the right roster fit is something we're going to have to make him make a decision on here the next 10 days or so."

Slowly, the final pieces to the Guardians' Opening Day roster puzzle are coming into focus.

