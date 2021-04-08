After opting out in 2020, C.J. Mosley gets his vaccine and urges everyone to do so

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley was one of the highest-profile players to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, deciding that he didn’t want to play football during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today he took a big step toward getting back on the field safely.

Mosley posted on Instagram that he has been vaccinated and urges everyone else to get vaccinated as well.

Let’s get back to normal, let’s be happy, let’s feel the love from our family and friends,” Mosley wrote. “LETS GET VACCINATED! ps if you got time throw in a football joke, you have enough time to type in your info to register to get vaccinated.”

Mosley appears to be getting ready to play the 2021 season, as he liked multiple fans’ comments about him returning to the field.

The Jets have reportedly had trade discussions surrounding Mosley, who has played in just two games since signing a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets in 2019. Before signing with the Jets, Mosley played five seasons for the Ravens and made the Pro Bowl in four of them.

After opting out in 2020, C.J. Mosley gets his vaccine and urges everyone to do so originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • The top 11 interior offensive linemen in the 2021 draft class

    Interior offensive linemen are more important than ever. Which guards and centers in the 2021 class are most NFL-ready?

  • Giants stick with Kwity Paye in latest Draft Wire mock

    In the ever-changing Draft Wire mock, the New York Giants remain consistent and take edge rusher Kwity Paye at No. 11 overall.

  • NHL roundup: Wild's big night ends Avs' point streak at 15

    Kevin Fiala scored his first career hat trick and also had an assist as the Minnesota Wild snapped Colorado's 15-game point streak with an 8-3 victory on Wednesday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Wild rookie Kirill Kaprizov added two goals and an assist. Luke Johnson, Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored goals and Jared Spurgeon and Victor Rask each had three assists for Minnesota, which moved within two points of the second-place Vegas Golden Knights in the West Division.

  • Report: Former Patriots QB Brian Hoyer will meet with Jets

    A future Jets' backup?

  • Bills’ Josh Allen has ‘mixed emotions’ on adding 17th game

    Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen on added 17th game to schedule.

  • Wild slow Avs' surge as Fiala's hat trick highlights 8-3 win

    After several humbling losses to the West Division leader, the Minnesota Wild sent quite the message to the Colorado Avalanche in their last of eight regular season matchups. Eight was more than enough for the Wild to slow the surging Avalanche. Kevin Fiala notched his first career hat trick, Kirill Kaprizov had two of Minnesota's three power-play goals, and the sharp-shooting Wild beat Colorado 8-3 on Wednesday to hand the Avalanche their first regulation loss in 16 games.

  • Eric Wilson signing by Eagles hints at Jonathan Gannon scheme

    The Eagles have now signed two defensive players from Minnesota, a pretty good hint toward Jon Gannon's defense. By Dave Zangaro

  • Aaron Donald’s footwork looks silky smooth in latest workout

    Aaron Donald's footwork looks like it's already in midseason form.

  • William Jackson III: It was a “no-brainer” to come play for Ron Rivera

    Cornerback William Jackson III has made it clear that one of his primary objectives in free agency was getting out of Cincinnati. But there were other motivations at play for his destination. Jackson signed a three-year, $42 million deal with $26 million guaranteed with Washington last month. And during an appearance on the Washington Football [more]

  • Analysis: A.J. Bouye signing gives Panthers more freedom in first round

    That gives coach Matt Rhule and GM Scott Fitterer more flexibility.

  • Anthony Muñoz hopes the Bengals draft Penei Sewell

    In 1980, the Bengals drafted offensive tackle Anthony Muñoz with the third overall pick in the NFL draft. That worked out so well that the Bengals announced today that Muñoz will be one of the first two members of their Ring of Honor. Now Muñoz is urging the Bengals to use another high pick on [more]

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Trey Lance scouting report after North Dakota State career

    North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance is an option for the 49ers to select with the No. 3 overall pick.

  • As NFL, cops investigate ‘deeply disturbing’ allegations, Watson trade odds near zero

    The question is no longer if the Houston Texans will trade Deshaun Watson before the 2021 season, but rather if the NFL will allow Watson to participate at all in the 2021 season.

  • Dane Brugler’s thoughts on Cowboys’ draft prospects for No. 10

    An updated ranking of the top potential Cowboys prospects, from the Athletics' Dane Brugler

  • Mac Jones is the clear favorite to go No. 3 overall

    Momentum clearly is building toward the 49ers taking quarterback Mac Jones with the third overall pick in the draft. And the betting odds are reflecting it. As of March 29, the day on which coach Kyle Shanahan and G.M. John Lynch addressed publicly the move from No. 12 to No. 3, Trey Lance was the [more]

  • What went wrong with Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers, and what’s next for the QB

    The seven-year veteran NFL quarterback lasted just one season with the Carolina Panthers before apparently being replaced by Sam Darnold.

  • Jeff Gordon tested positive for COVID-19, will call Saturday's race at Martinsville

    Gordon said he had "minimal symptoms."

  • Jon Jones on fight against Francis Ngannou: 'I think it will happen'

    Jon Jones expressed optimism over his bout with Francis Ngannou.

  • Tennis-Toni Nadal returns to Tour to work with Auger-Aliassime

    LONDON (Reuters) -Toni Nadal, the man who masterminded nephew Rafa's incredible career, is returning to the Tour as part of the coaching team of Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime. Nadal, 60, decided to step down as Rafa's coach in 2017 and concentrate on running the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca. But he has been tempted back by the chance to work with the 20-year-old and will be in his camp for next week's Monte Carlo Masters -- the tournament at which Nadal made his big breakthrough in 2005 before claiming the first of his 13 French Open titles a few weeks later.

  • ONE Championship on TNT results: Adriano Moraes KOs Demetrious Johnson; Eddie Alvarez DQ’d

    Adriano Moraes put on a career-defining performance to finish Demetrious Johnson in the second round, as the ONE Championship on TNT results came in on Wednesday. The Brazilian was fighting live on prime time U.S. television and gave the American fans a show to remember. Adriano Moraes upsets Demetrious Johnson with stunning knockout Moraes was defending his ONE Championship flyweight title, but came into the contest as a heavy underdog. The early signs indicated he might upset the odds, but there was nothing in the opening round to suggest the fight would end so suddenly. Johnson was switching stances, looking to create an opening. After exchanging low kicks, "DJ" pressed forward and the two flyweights clinched against the cage. They separated and Moraes caught a body kick and tried to take Johnson down. The American landed in top position, but was swept as he looked for a leg lock. The Brazilian finished the round in top position and would have been slightly ahead on the scorecards when the bell sounded. The second stanza started slowly, but the action escalated dramatically. Moraes tried to catch Johnson with a flying knee, as the former UFC flyweight champion switched levels. It missed, but he followed up with a right uppercut which landed flush. Johnson was stunned and Moraes capitalized with a knee to the face of his prone opponent. With Johnson sprawled on his back, the Brazilian attacked with punches to finish the fight at the 2:20 mark. Moraes has only ever lost by split decision and his record improved to 19-3. He can now stake a legitimate claim to being the best flyweight in the world after beating the best 125-pounder of all time. Johnson drops to 30-4-1 after suffering the first defeat of his post UFC career. It was the first time he has ever been stopped in 35 professional fights. https://twitter.com/ONEChampionship/status/1379990247551889408?s=20 Eddie Alvarez loses by disqualification in controversial fashion The co-main event finished in a premature and controversial fashion. Eddie Alvarez secured an early takedown and looked to finish Iuri Lapicus with ground and pound. As the former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion rained down vicious punches, Lapicus turned his face away. It exposed the back of the head area, but Alvarez continued the onslaught. Alvarez was clearly on the verge of finishing the fight with Lapicus unable to intelligently defend himself. But the referee called a halt due to the illegal blows, and with the Italian unable to continue, "The Underground King" was disqualified. It was desperately disappointing for Alvarez, who drops to 30-8. Lapicus appeared to be badly hurt, but moved up to 15-1 after being awarded the win. https://twitter.com/ONEChampionship/status/1379982671892279296?s=20 Conor McGregor says Dustin Poirier trilogy booked for UFC 264 ONE Championship on TNT 1 results Adriano Moraes def. Demetrious Johnson by Knockout (knee & punches) at 2:20 of Round 2Iuri Lapicus def. Eddie Alvarez by DQ (Illegal strikes)Raimond Magomedaliev def. Tyler McGuire by Decision (Unanimous)Enriko Kehl def. Chingiz Allazov by Decision (Split)Oumar Kane def. Patrick Schmid by TKO (punches) at 1:48 of Round 1