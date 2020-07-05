'We have to be optimistic, otherwise you give up' - how Superleague netball teams are battling through

Joyce Mvula of Manchester Thunder in action during the Vitality Netball Superleague Grand Final match between Wasps Netball and Manchester Thunder - GETTY IMAGES

For Sara Bayman, a lifelong Wigan Athletic fan, the Latics’ recent administration troubles have brought into focus the harsh reality of the coronavirus crisis. And yet, when asked about the future prospects of the club she manages in England's top netball league, she is quietly optimistic.

“Next year we know we’ll be able to run a team,” insists the Loughborough Lightning head coach. “It might not look exactly the same - budgets might be cut - but we won’t be in a scenario where we’ve got no money to run a team.”

It is comforting news for those connected to the club, which has substantial financial security given that it is owned and operated by a university.

But for others in England’s top-flight netball competition, the gaping hole left by having almost an entire domestic season ripped from under their feet has spun them into default survival mode.

Reigning Superleague champions Manchester Thunder should have been defending their league title at London’s Copper Box Arena last Saturday.

Instead, the club is poised to lose upwards of £200,000 in revenue as income streams dry up, from kids holiday camps to sponsorship. Superleague clubs need anywhere between £400,000 to £500,000 to operate for an entire season.

The franchise has recuperated a fraction of that through donated ticket sales and season tickets from abandoned matches. Work is already underway to think up new membership packages, which will include access to an exclusive club podcast, discounts on merchandise and matchday tickets, along with voting rights for ‘player of the year’ awards for when league action returns.

Loughborough Lightning head coach Sara Bayman - BEN LUMLEY

Such benefits might seem mundane in the often lucrative world of elite sport, but for a netball team in a league hardly awash with the sort of riches that engineered the Premier League’s Project Restart, they could provide a lifeline.

“It would have been easy to panic, but we’ve used this time to take a step back and think about what we can do in the future to raise money,” says Debbie Hallas, Thunder’s managing director.

“We’re not in danger of going out of business - obviously losing a lot of revenue is not ideal - but we’re thinking about the vision for the future and putting the work in now for next season when, fingers crossed, crowds will be allowed to watch us.”

Proactivity is also the beating heart of Superleague outfit London Pulse. On Monday, the club will launch trials for its junior pathway, which are being conducted virtually for the first time to give coaches some head-way in sifting through some of the 400 applications they receive in a normal year.

Aspiring netballers from the ages of 14 to 18 will be set fitness and skills-based activities to perfect over a number of weeks before demonstrating them in a video which they submit as part of their trial.

Sports Briefing

“We’re the first club to ever do this and I’m excited that it could not only raise standards of the trials, but also give children time to practice those skills before we see them on a netball court,” buzzes Sam Bird, the side’s head coach.

“It also means the process is a lot more transparent and fair and for children, they get far more bite of the cherry in terms of being selected.”

There are plans to stage a condensed, tournament-style version of the Superleague in the autumn, despite the fact that many clubs are still locked out from their regular training facilities due to the Government’s refusal to open gyms and public leisure centres as the UK lockdown eases.

With New Zealand’s premier netball division being shown on Sky Sports to help fill the netballing void in recent weeks, Bayman has already dreamt up her own vision for the Superleague should it make a comeback this calendar year.

“I’d love to see it on free to air,” she says. “I’d love to see the sport reach a bigger audience just to give it a leg-up back into mainstream media and the public’s attention, and for the Superleague and England Netball to think outside the box, because we’re not in the same situation as we were.

“We’ve not got an option to be anything but optimistic, because the other option is you just give up.”