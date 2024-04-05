Optimism high for Salem Red Sox entering the 2024 season

SALEM, Va. (WFXR)—The Salem Red Sox are gearing up for opening night on Friday feeling optimistic about their upcoming 2024 season.

Following a season full of ups and downs in 2023, Manager Liam Carroll in his second year is looking to build off the successes of last season and continue growing players in the Red Sox farm system.

“I think it goes without saying that winning is important, and we want to win and the players want to win. You play to win, and we talk about winning. We are the Boston Red Sox. We expect to win. We will talk about the plays that made a difference and a winning pitch and then going on to win a game while making sure our primary goal and focus is to get developmental tools. Some things are different. Hopefully, we can find a nice balance and get some wins and maybe a championship.”

William Fleming junior RB Malachi Coleman commits to Syracuse University

With a mix of veteran returns and Boston Red Sox top prospects, Salem looks to find a balance between this development process, and of course, winning.

“Hopefully those things can happen, but you never know and as a team and I think playing everyone’s game,” said pitcher Matt Duffy. “I think we have a young and electric team, so I am excited.”

The Salem Red Sox open their season on Friday night against the Carolina Mudcats at Salem Memorial Ballpark starting at 7:05 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.