Optimism grows as Manchester City, Atletico Madrid stars expect Barcelona return

Last summer, Barcelona completed a double swoop for Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix in the final hours before the transfer window closed. In 2024, the situation is unlikely to be anywhere near as dramatic, with deals already being worked on to keep the Portuguese duo in the Catalan capital.

Jorge Mendes, the agent of both players and close acquaintance of Joan Laporta, will be involved in the process to bring Cancelo and Felix back to Barcelona. According to MD, both he and the players are confident that they will be in Hansi Flick’s squad for next season, especially as the German manager has already given his approval for the pair to re-join.

Barcelona should have little problems agreeing a new loan with Atletico Madrid, as they have no intention of welcoming Felix back into their first team fold. It’s likely to be more tricky with Cancelo, as Manchester City would prefer a permanent deal, and there are clubs willing to buy the defender.

At this stage, it does seem more likely than not that Cancelo and Felix will be back at Barcelona next season, despite any complications that could arise. Loan deals for the pair are sensible, but signing them permanently in the future should be completely out of the question unless they show significant improvement.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images)