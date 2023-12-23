Optimism exists that Tyreek Hill will be able to play

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill suffered an ankle injury 12 days ago. In one day, he quite possibly will be back.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, there's currently optimism that Hill will be ready to face the Cowboys on Sunday. The signs this week have been encouraging; Hill practiced on a limited basis on both Thursday and Friday.

It ultimately will come down to pre-game warmups. If all is well, Hill will go. And that could help the Dolphins get to 11-4, potentially knotting things up in the chase for the top seed in the AFC, if the Ravens lose in San Francisco on Monday night.

Hill has 1,542 receiving yards. He had been on pace to be the first player in league history to generate 2,000 receiving yards. He'll need 457 yards over the final three games to make it happen.

That's an average of 152.3 yards per game. He has beaten that number five times in 2023.