Optimism for DK Metcalf, Baker Mayfield interest and other Seahawks stories for Cardinals fans to know

As we complete another week in the NFL offseason, we take a look around the NFC West to see what is happening with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Seattle Seahawks?

Below are a few stories from the last week about Seattle that Cardinals fans should know.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Pete Carroll optimistic for DK Metcalf deal

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Metcalf wants a new contract. He even sat out of mandatory minicamp.

Head coach Pete Carroll is optimistic that a deal will get done.

Russell Wilson pushed OC Brian Schottenheimer to be replaced

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

While Russell Wilson was in Seattle, he was unhappy about the offense. Publicly, he always supported his offensive coordinators. However, he pushed hard after the 2020 season to have Brian Schottenheimer replaced.

Seahawks, Baker Mayfield mutual interest remains

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After trading Russell Wilson, the Seahawks have Geno Smith and Drew Lock at quarterback. They have been connected to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is on his way out after Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson.

There is supposedly mutual interest between Mayfield and the Seahawks and that Seattle would be willing to give him a contract extension.

Geno Smith suggests race is factor in why he hasn't been a starter

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Smith was a first-round pick and former starting quarterback but has become a journeyman backup.

He is the current favorite to win the starting job in Seattle but he believes he should have had more opportunities. He suggests that his race is a reason why he hasn’t been given more chances.

1

1