Is there any optimism among fans for the future of the Chicago Bulls? After nearly three full NBA seasons of watching the Bulls’ front office simply elect to sit on their hands at the trade deadline and in the offseason, it can be hard for fans to believe the team’s execs have any vision for this team whatsoever.

But Chicago general manager Arturas Karnisovas promised us change was coming, you might say to yourself in this scenario. But Karnisovas did not outline what he meant when he said that, which past experience tells us could result in some very underwhelming outcomes for fans to be let down by. Is the growth of players like Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White plus some new assistant coaches going to be enough for fans?

The folks behind the “Bulls Central” YouTube channel recently took some time to look into how they are feeling about the future of this team.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

