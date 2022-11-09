Optimal Flex Plays: Wilson or Mostert?

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

Fantasy trade deadlines are approaching and bye weeks are hitting us, we are officially in “down the stretch” mode. With most fantasy regular seasons ending in Week 14, it's vital to get your squads' best efforts (meaning you start the right players). It'll be hard to replace Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Rhamondre Stevenson and especially Joe Mixon. You're likely starting someone at this point that you don't want to, but that's the same for most fantasy managers. What you decide will make or break you at this point and I'm here in the most humble fashion to help you succeed Let's get to it people.

Raheem Mostert/Jeff Wilson - RB, Dolphins vs. Browns

The Dolphins offense looks like the most unstoppable force in the NFL right now and these two backs are benefitting while contributing. Both Wilson and Mostert have a chance to take advantage of a Browns defense that's fifth-worst against running backs in fantasy this season. The Browns have allowed running backs to score a touchdown in five of their last six games. Wilson and Mostert are coming off a game where they combined for 21 touches, 98 yards and two touchdowns (one each). There will be enough opportunities for both backs in the running and receiving game. Furthermore, by the time you read this, I hope you were able to scoop up Wilson on the waiver wire.

Donovan Peoples-Jones - WR, Browns @ Dolphins

Before the Browns' bye week, Peoples-Jones had been on a nice little run. In four of his last five games, he's reached at least 70 receiving yards, and in the one game that he didn't, he caught 4-of-7 targets for 50 yards. Peoples-Jones has become the Browns' clear WR2 this season and he's taken advantage. He now gets to face a Dolphins defense that has given up a touchdown to a receiver in its past four games. In two of those games, the touchdown was scored by the teams' WR2 (George Pickens and Adam Thielen). In a game with a 48.5-point total and the Browns as 3.5-point underdogs, look for some points to be scored. DPJ will be involved.

Gabe Davis - WR, Bills vs. Vikings

This could change to Devin Singletary depending on how things shake out later in the week. The two main factors being whether Josh Allen plays or not and the weather. Based on the pattern, Davis isn't supposed to have a blow up game that makes you think he's a top 15 receiver until Week 11, but the matchup could be too hard to pass up. The Vikings defense has allowed over 300 passing yards in two of their last three games, and the game before that they gave up 208 passing yards to Justin Fields which is his season-high. Furthermore, the Vikings are the seventh-worst defense against receivers in fantasy this season. Davis is always capable of a wild stat line, but it could be good enough to boost your team in Week 10.

It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.

Mecole Hardman - WR, Chiefs vs. Jaguars

Hardman has made the most out of his opportunities in recent weeks. He's scored a receiving touchdown in each of the Chiefs' last three games (two rushing touchdowns in Week 7). Despite the acquisition of Kadarius Toney, Hardman still was the clear WR2 for the Chiefs in Week 9 catching 6-of-9 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown. Hardman has received touches near the goal line as of late and the Chiefs will line him up anywhere to get him the ball. In Week 9 he saw three snaps out of the backfield, 33 in the slot and 18 out wide. The Jaguars have the ninth-worst defense against receivers in fantasy this season and are coming off a game where they gave up a 10/146/2 stat line to Davante Adams. Hardman also played a season-high 61 snaps in Week 9. Marquez-Valdes Scantling could be a nice deep play as well.

Darrell Henderson - RB, Rams vs. Cardinals

I'll be honest, you might have to take this one with a grain of salt. But if what coach Sean McVay says is finally true, Henderson might actually get his shot to lead the Rams' backfield in Week 10. When I say “lead," I mean get the number of touches that a team's RB1 should get. It's no secret that the Rams' running game has been bad this season (second-worst rushing offense), but to some Henderson has been lighting it up. Cam Akers is one of the biggest fails (and certainly my ugliest call) in fantasy this season, but the problem is Henderson never put the clamps on the position. McVay said there's a “possibility” that Henderson will get more touches moving forward, so we have to roll with it. The Cardinals are ninth-worst against running backs in fantasy this season. This could be a nice spot for Henderson to be what people think he is.

Josh Palmer - WR, Chargers @ 49ers

No matter what the 49ers may present on defense for the Chargers, Justin Herbert will need someone to throw the ball to. Palmer has been targeted heavily in the past two games with the absences of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams (22 targets). There's a shot that Allen may play, but even if he does Palmer would still operate as the WR2 in a pass-heavy offense. Furthermore, there's no telling how healthy (or not) Allen will be upon his return. With 17 receptions for 163 over the last two games, Palmer should be primed for a decent game regardless. His teammate DeAndre Carter, figures to see a bump as well if Allen remains on the sidelines. The 49ers are the 10th-worst team against receivers in fantasy so there will be some wiggle room for all Chargers' pass catchers to work. Ride Palmer's momentum.