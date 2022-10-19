Optimal Flex Plays: Play Rondale Moore now!









No Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts this week? No Problem! Sike, good luck filling those elite quarterback voids in your lineups this week. Perhaps point chasing with Matt Ryan or riding Marcus Mariota's hot streak will suffice. Being minus Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson probably hurts worse as those are three of the best receivers in football. It's brutal, but players like Alec Pierce, who was in this column last week, are here to help you pull through. The bad bye weeks are where fantasy football champions are made, are you a champ or a chump?

Rondale Moore - WR, Cardinals vs. Saints

Eno Benjamin would be a more obvious choice (if James Conner and Darrel Williams miss Week 7), so I'll go with Moore here. Moore has gotten better and become more important each week since his return. The Cardinals' offense has struggled (19 points per game), but Moore has had his share of opportunity. He's received 18 total targets in the past two games and eight touches in each of those games. DeAndre Hopkins will make his much-needed return, but Marquise Brown is out indefinitely. The Cardinals also traded for Robbie Anderson, but coach Kliff Kingsbury said he'll be on a snap count if he plays in Week 7. The Bengals' primary slot receiver Tyler Boyd caught 6-of-6 targets for 66 yards against the Saints in Week 6. After playing 81.2% of his snaps in the slot the past two games, Moore is in a great spot to expose a Saints' secondary dealing with injuries.

Michael Gallup - WR, Cowboys vs. Lions

Gallup hasn't done much since his return from a torn ACL, but in Week 7 he's set up nicely for a decent game. The Cowboys are expecting to have Dak Prescott back for the first time since Week 1 and that bodes well for Gallup. Some of your key players are likely on a bye week, so Gallup could fill in for you and expose that Lions pass defense which is the worst in the NFL. Furthermore, the Lions give up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Despite the fact that the Lions are seven-point underdogs, the total of 48 suggests they can handle their end of the offensive bargain. This should put Gallup in a prime spot to shine in your flex spot. There's also a good chance he's available in your leagues, pick him up if so.

Kyle Pitts - TE, Falcons @ Bengals

Ok, read this clearly and carefully. If you drafted Pitts, you're likely already starting him in your tight end spot (for pride). He's in this column today because his production is that of a long-shot flex player. What I'm doing here is letting you know you should feel a little more confident in him in Week 7. Some might say I'm chasing points after Pitts scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 6. Think about it, there aren't really points to be chasing. The guy had three catches for 19 yards. I'm chasing the potential game flow. Out of the running back, wide receiver and tight end positions, the Bengals are the weakest against tight ends in fantasy this season.

Bengals vs. running backs: 7th best

Bengals vs. wide receivers: 8th best

Bengals vs. tight ends: 17th best

If the Falcons play good defense against the Bengals and execute the type of game plan they actually want, throw this all out of the window. However, expect the Bengals' passing game to be a factor as the Falcons are the sixth-worst against receivers in fantasy this season. Falcons' coach Arthur Smith has made it known he wants to run like the Gingerbread Man, but he may FINALLY be forced to put the ball in the air and it should mean results for Pitts. Oh, the 47.5 over/under is nice, too.

Devin Duvernay - WR, Ravens vs. Browns

If Rashod Bateman misses Week 7 this makes even more sense, but I like it either way. For some reason the Raven got away from manufacturing targets for Duvernay in Week 6, something that was effective in the game prior. Last game against the Giants, Duvernay had one reception for 14 yards. In Week 5, he totaled eight touches for 78 yards. Duvernay is a factor in the return game as well and it bodes well for him against a Browns' defense that is the 10th-worst against receivers in fantasy this season. In Week 6, the Browns gave up 13 receptions, 178 yards and a touchdown to the Patriots' wide receivers. The Ravens' signing of DeSean Jackson isn't going to affect Duvernay much, it's for depth. If offensive coordinator Greg Roman decides to put on his thinking cap in Week 7, Duvernay could shine in your flex spot.

Jeff Wilson - RB, 49ers vs. Chiefs

Let's run it back with Wilson. He's been great for the 49ers this season. He had a bump in the road in Week 6 against the Falcons mustering up only 25 yards on seven carries. Prior to that, he'd averaged over 88 rushing yards per game in his last four contests. The game script got away from him in Week 6, but if the 49ers can stay close he will face a Chiefs defense that just gave up 85 rushing yards to Devin Singletary. In fact, it's how the Niners will prefer to play against the Chiefs as their best bet will be to slow the game down and keep Patrick Mahomes off of the field. Wilson has been a lot more good than he has been bad. Fire him up with confidence.

Josh Palmer - WR, Chargers vs. Seahawks

This one may be for leagues that are a little deeper, but I can't not throw out a player from the game with the highest total (51) of Week 7. Last week it was reported that Keenan Allen would make the push to play in Week 7. That would obviously damper Palmer's chances, but in such a pass-heavy attack, he could still thrive. Palmer saw a season-high 12 targets and nine catches in Week 6. While we aren't banking on Justin Herbert throwing the ball 57 times (like he did in Week 6) a game, he'll certainly give his receivers chances. In any event, the return of Allen should free up Palmer even more, especially with how well Tariq Woolen is playing at cornerback for the Seahawks. Playing Palmer in your flex is not something you should hang your team's hat on, but is a solid option in what is expected to be a high-scoring game.

