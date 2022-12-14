Optimal Flex Plays: Pacheco set for big day









If you're still here, guess what? We made it through all the bye weeks! Who would've thought it'd take us 15 weeks into the NFL season to do so. More importantly, we are officially in the fantasy playoffs. With a wild Week 15 slate where we'll have games on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, it's important that you don't take that into consideration when setting your lineups. Start the players you want! It'll be tricky with injuries and game-time decisions, that's why the FLEX spot will be vital this week. You're reading this article for one of two reasons, you're in the dance or you're entertained, kudos to you for either one. Let's get it.

Optimal Flex Plays

Jerick McKinnon may be the Chiefs' running back who went off in Week 14, but Pacheco is the one still leading in carries. Once again Pacheco was efficient with his touches rushing 13 times for 70 yards (three receptions for 23 yards). The Chiefs are 14-point favorites against the Texans and that would play to the favor of Pacheco. It should be noted however, the Texans kept it close with the Eagles earlier this season covering the same spread. Furthermore, the Texans narrowly lost to the Cowboys after being 17.5 underdogs. The good thing about Pacheco is no game script will completely take him out of the game, but it could certainly keep McKinnon in it if the Texans stay close. Nonetheless, there's nothing wrong starting a back against the worst rushing defense in the NFL.

It's been a quiet couple of weeks for Campbell, but he has a chance to bounce back when you need him most. Despite his recent shortcomings, the announcement that Matt Ryan is still the Colts' starting quarterback presents Campbell with his best chance at being productive. The Vikings' defense is the second-worst against receivers and Minnesota is coming off a game where it gave up 254 yards and three touchdowns to Lions' receivers. Campbell's targets haven't been up to par (14 in past three games), but with the Colts vs, Vikings line currently set at 48.5, expect a track meet in Minnesota. Campbell, as well as Alec Pierce have a chance to shock the fantasy world in Week15

The Panthers' plan is clear, run the ball and run it like hell. Foreman, Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear combined for a whopping 39 carries against the Seahawks in Week 14. Foreman led the way toting the rock 21 times for 74 yards. Hubbard saw 17 touches In his own right, but with the Over/Under at 38.5, you can expect a run-heavy approach on both sides. The Steelers were completely gashed by Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins in Week 14. The duo combined to go 28/186/1 in a game that failed to hit the Over. The Panthers' run-first mentality with Sam Darnold at quarterback has been working for them. Foreman and Hubbard look to continue to thrive against a team on its last legs.

Let the good times roll right? Smith has been the ultimate FLEX and it's almost cheating because he's a borderline WR2. In each of Smith's last two games he's caught 5-of-8 targets and scored a touchdown. In his last five games he's either seen eight or nine targets and has scored in three of those contests. Speaking of contests, it'll be hard for the Bears to make it one as they have the fourth-worst scoring defense in the NFL. The only worry here would be the Eagles jumping out to an early lead and abandoning the pass like they did against the Giants. The Eagles however, found a way to get both Smith and A.J. Brown got involved early enough to where it didn't matter. If you ever for a second doubted Smith because he is skinny, the jokes on you.

I know what you're thinking, but here me out. Starting Mostert in Week 15 would be purely volume based in a game where we don't expect to see Jeff Wilson. I'll even go as far as to say if you have much better options you can fade Mostert like a barber, but we've seen as the lead back, he can provide value. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' offense made grave mistakes by not taking what the defense gave them in Week 14. At times Mostert was open in the flat and if those turn into targets against the Bills, it turns into points for your team. If Wilson miraculously plays in Week 15 then obviously that puts a damper on this play, but if you're desperate, Mostert has a chance to rack it up.

Jones got back on track against a weak Titans' pass defense in Week 14. On the surface it may seem like this Cowboys matchup is tough, but they're only the 16th-best defense against receivers in fantasy this season. The issue could come with the Cowboys' pass rush, but if Trevor Lawrence has time to throw, Jones could make due. Jones has seen double-digit targets in three of his last four games, establishing himself as a 1A-1B option alongside Christian Kirk. Little-known Texans WR Chris Moore caught 10-of-11 targets for 124 yards against the Cowboys in Week 14. Even more shocking was Packers' cast off Amari Rodgers going 4/57/1 in that same game. There are numbers to be had against the Cowboys' defense and the Jags' surging offense could exploit them.