Optimal flex plays for NFL Week 2

We all know about the RB1s, the RB2s, WR1s and so forth. But who will give you that EDGE in your fantasy lineups for NFL Week 2? Your flex spot or that last streaming WR3 you throw in the lineup because of an injury elsewhere can make all the difference in winning or losing. A player's current roster situation, the team's matchup and their talent all go into making these tough decisions on Sundays.

Javonte Williams

Not only could Javonte Williams be a hero for your fantasy lineups in week two, he could end up doing it in a big way. The Broncos travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jags who just gave up 160 rushing yards to the Texans. While Williams didn't get the start (that honor went to Melvin Gordon), he out-touched his teammate 15-14 in Week 1. The big difference in their production came on Gordon’s 70-yard touchdown run. Williams wasn't efficient on his runs, gaining only 45 yards on 14 carries, but what you love to see out of rookies in Week 1 is volume and opportunity. Williams will get a much easier matchup this weekend with the Jaguars as the Giants came into 2021 boasting a top-10 scoring defense from last season. Look for Williams to cash in and make a statement in Week 2.

Nyheim Hines

Story continues

It should come as no surprise to see a PPR running back machine like Nyheim Hines on this list. Most of the time when you roster Hines, you have better options on the table, especially at the beginning of the season. Aaron Donald and the Rams will be coming in Week 2. This will be a tough matchup for the Colts as a whole, but between Hines and backfield mate Jonathan Taylor, it could prove much tougher for the latter. The Colts offense failed to move efficiently enough in Week 1 and it only gets harder. The Colts will either be playing catch-up or they’ll have to keep up...with the Rams offense. Should this be the case, Hines will be in for another day of good volume. In Week 1 vs. the Seahawks, Hines took eight targets (which led the team), six receptions for 48 yards and nine carries for 34 yards. No matter how the game goes, Hines could find himself in a favorable spot fantasy wise.

Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt is pretty much already everyone’s favorite low-end RB2 and ultimate flex play. Putting him here is more or so talking about and exploiting the matchup vs. the Houston Texans. Hunt saw only nine total touches that totaled 61 yards in Week 1. Being able to punch in a touchdown vs. the Chiefs was a great help to his fantasy production. While the Chiefs' defense isn’t elite, it carries more names and talent than what the Texans have to offer. Hunt should be able to put in good work against the Texans.

Marquez Callaway

It’s been quite the ride for Marquez Callaway so far. After a two-touchdown performance in the preseason, Callaway’s fantasy stock rose tremendously. Heading into Week 1, many saw him as the number one receiver option for the Saints new starting quarterback Jameis Winston. We were all shocked to see that Winston threw for five touchdowns and Callaway didn’t sniff one. He ended his day with only two targets, one catch and 14 yards. It was disappointing, but there’s reason to believe he could be more of a factor in Week 2 against the Panthers. The Jets' WR1, Corey Davis hauled in two touchdowns vs. the Panthers in Week 1. Look for Callaway to be more involved as he and Winston have obvious chemistry on the field.

Rondale Moore

The rookie wideout Rondale Moore is just outright electric. He made his presence felt in the receiving and return game early and often. Despite playing behind established receivers, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made sure to get him involved. He was just getting his feet wet, look for him up the ante against a Vikings defense that gave up 196 yards and two touchdowns to Bengals' wide receivers in Week 1. With his skill-set, Moore should easily find his niche within the Cardinals offense.

KJ Hamler

The speed that KJ Hamler possesses makes him a matchup problem from wherever he lines up on the field, very DeSean Jackson-like. Hamler only saw four targets in Week 1 that turned into three catches for 41 yards. He dropped a would-be touchdown on a Teddy Bridgewater bomb that would have increased his fantasy production. With the second-year breakout on hold for the injured Jerry Jeudy, Hamler and fellow wide receiver Tim Patrick will see bigger roles. Hamler should be able to find some open space against a Jaguars defense that saw Tyrod Taylor dice them up for 291 yards and two touchdowns. Hamler is a big play waiting to happen.

Jonnu Smith

The young rookie quarterback Mac Jones seems to have found the security blanket he can rely on in the middle of the field in Jonnu Smith. The special thing about Smith is that he isn't your typical tight end. You could see him lined up all over the formation catching passes, blocking and even running the ball. To see him catch all five of his targets for 42 yards against the Dolphins in Week 1 was encouraging. The Patriots will face off against the Jets in what should be a nice matchup for Smith. In Week 1, the Panthers tight ends didn't find much success vs the Jets, however that's a team with different personnel and a much different scheme. The versatile Jonnu Smith could put up a nice stat line against a team still trying to find its way.