Optimal Flex Plays: Kadarius Toney will roll

In Week 10, players who were in this column like Donovan Peoples-Jones, Jeff Wilson, Raheem Mostert, Gabe Davis and Darrell Henderson helped push us to wins in fantasy. As we head into the final stretch of the fantasy regular season, solid plays must be made in or to solidify that playoff spot. I can't stress enough to not overthink things, it could cost you points and in the end, it's just fantasy right? We are still out to win and missing those Dolphins' studs like Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will greatly affect that. The Seahawks and Buccaneers being on byes doesn't help, either. I won't leave out the Jags as Travis Etienne has been on a tear. Those byes aren't just hurting you, they're hurting us all, so cope and let's get these victories in Week 11.

Darnell Mooney - WR, Bears @ Falcons

Despite the Bears trading for Chase Claypool before the trade deadline, Mooney has continued his role as the WR1 in Chicago. In Week 11, Mooney will get a nice matchup against the Falcons who are the second-worst defense against receivers in fantasy this season. The Falcons only gave up 101 passing yards in Week 10, but that's because the Panthers ran for 232 yards in dominating fashion. Justin Fields has thrown for at least two touchdowns in each of his last three games, so Mooney will have a chance to get into the end zone. Mooney's usage has been steady over his last three games averaging 5.3 receptions and 56.6 yards, but that number should go up against a Falcons defense that still doesn't know if A.J. Terrell will return. The current Over/Under of 49.5 for this game is one of the highest in Week 11, so expect some points to be scored.

Gus Edwards - RB, Ravens vs. Panthers

The Gus Bus is set to return after being down the past couple of weeks with an injured hamstring. Kenyan Drake has done well when called upon to be the Ravens' lead back, but they've made it clear that they prefer Edwards handling most of the carries. He was solid in action earlier this season and comes into Week 11 with a healthy 4.9 yards per carry. Furthermore, the Panthers are the fifth-worst team in fantasy against running backs and are coming off a game against the Falcons where they gave up 132 yards rushing. Pay close attention to the spread as well, The Ravens are 12-point favorites against the Panthers, and if that holds true to form you could see plenty of running from the Ravens (as usual) late in the game. The Ravens are currently the league's second-best rushing attack. Get Edwards in your lineup.

Brian Robinson - RB, Commanders @ Texans

I'm not sure if Robinson will break a 50-yard run to help boost his yards per carry average, but he's damn sure going to get the ball if the game script permits. He's coming off a game where he had a career-high 26 carries as the Commanders handled and shocked the Eagles in Week 10. As long as the Commanders have a chance to win the game you can bet that Robinson will be getting carries. No matter what happens, the Commanders will not give the lead role to Antonio Gibson. Robinson should be able to have a nice day against the Texans, who sport the worst defense against running backs in fantasy this season. The NFL is a week-to-week league and anything can go down on any given Sunday, but Robinson should have the volume to help you out while your regular starters are on a bye.

Kadarius Toney - WR, Chiefs @ Chargers

Toney made quite the impression in Week 10 as he officially arrived as a Chief. He handled six touches, gaining 90 yards and a touchdown. With Mecole Hardman out of action and JuJu Smith-Schuster leaving the game early, Toney became a trusted target of Patrick Mahomes. He could be in for another busy day in the AFC West showdown on Sunday Night Football against the Chargers should Hardman and Smith-Schuster miss any more time. Depending on the status of Smith-Schuster and Hardman come Friday, you may be in a tricky situation starting Toney. Whatever the case, the Chiefs will manufacture him targets. In Week 10 Toney did all of his damage playing only 44% of the snaps. Fire him up and feel great.

Isiah Pacheco - RB, Chiefs @ Chargers

We'll stay with the Chiefs here and go to an even more surprising player in Pacheco. He finally got a chance to see the majority of the work in the running game and it paid off. Pacheco lost a fumble early in the game and the Chiefs had no problem going right back to him to the tune of 56% of the snaps (to Clyde Edwards-Helaire's 6%). He rushed 16 times for 82 yards in a winning effort. Jerick McKinnon was in the receiving-back role catching 6-of-8 targets for 56 yards. Edwards-Helaire failed to record a single carry or reception and looks out of the picture. With an Over/Under of 51 and Justin Herbert on the other side, expect points to be scored. That's why you put Chiefs' players in your lineups right?

Elijah Mitchell - RB, 49ers @ Cardinals

Well, well, well…Who would've thought that Mitchell was more than just RB insurance to Christian McCaffrey? Fresh off of an injury, coach Kyle Shanahan was not shy about getting Mitchell involved in the game plan as he rushed 18 times for 89 yards while playing 36% of the snaps in Week 10. Shanahan said that coming into the game his plan was to have the duo splitting carries and after the game he rode with Mitchell's hot hand. This shouldn't scare away McCaffrey fantasy managers, but it should be a joy to those who roster Mitchell. In Week 11, the 49ers face a struggling team in the Cardinals (who just beat another struggling team, the Rams) who rank ninth-worst in fantasy against running backs. It's clear that Mitchell is in for a double-digit touch type of workload and in that offense you want a piece of that.

