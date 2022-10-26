Optimal Flex Plays: chase the points in Week 8









First off, if you're a regular reader of this column just go ahead and cancel me from last week. I'm coming back in a major way for Week 8. We all get back Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts, so that is great. If recent weeks have told you anything, it's that any team can beat any team - - real or fantasy. We'll have another tough bye week for those who have Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert on their rosters (as well as their weapons), but not as bad. Still, we are halfway through the fantasy season and the injuries are mounting (Mike Williams, DK Metcalf, Breece Hall), it's time to get right. Here are this week's flex plays.

Gus Edwards - RB, Ravens @ Buccaneers

The Ravens look fully committed to Edwards as the team's lead back while J.K. Dobbins is out. Edwards was in my stock (rising) article earlier this week, and his two scores from Week 7 were noted. In Week 8 he'll face a Buccaneers defense that has let a running back score in four straight games. While the Bucs' defense is eighth-best against running backs in fantasy, they let the duo of D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard rush for 181 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries in Week 7. Furthermore, Tampa's defense will have to use extra resources to account for the rushing abilities of Lamar Jackson. Even if Edwards is not as efficient or does not get as much volume in Week 8, out of all Ravens' players he's the best bet to score a touchdown near the goal line. He may prove to be more of a solid/every-week flex play after this matchup.

D'Onta Foreman - RB, Panthers @ Falcons

This could be Chuba Hubbard as well. Even though he suffered a mild ankle sprain, he's expected to play in Week 8. For now I'll go with the back who wasn't hurt and who led the team in rushing in Week 7. Foreman and Hubbard both showed why the transition from Christian McCaffrey wasn't as hard. Foreman was explosive and made big plays against a Bucs defense that is eighth-best against running backs in fantasy (as mentioned above). In Week 8 he'll face the ninth-best team in that same category in the Falcons. The Falcons defense is great against the run (fifth-best in the NFL at 100.3 ypg), but in the receiving game they're giving up 5.4 receptions and 39 receiving yards per game to running backs. That's an area where Foreman can excel as evidenced by his two catches for 27 yards in Week 8. If Hubbard is limited in any way, Foreman is a must-start.

Raheem Mostert - RB, Dolphins @ Lions

I feel like I have Mostert here every other week -- he's not quite an RB2 or must-start each game (or is he?). Against the Lions and their second-worst defense against running backs, I'd fire him up. In Week 7 Mostert was a stud, turning his 20 touches into 109 and scoring the Dolphins' only touchdown of the game. The Lions' defense is coming off of a game in which they gave up 140 rushing yards and two touchdowns to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard on a combined 27 carries. The matchup is so good that maybe even Chase Edmonds has a chance to eat too. Nonetheless, the Lions' team as a whole is reeling overall after a hot start on offense. Get Mostert in your lineups this week as this game is expected to have a lot of points scored (highest game point total at 50.5).

DeVonta Smith - WR, Eagles vs. Steelers

Fresh off of the bye, Smith is ready to roll. He'd been good recently already as the league's WR6 in fantasy from weeks 3-6. Smith has solidified himself as a key member of the Eagles offense. He'll get to face a Steelers defense that is the second-worst against receivers in fantasy this season. To add to that, the Steelers are coming off a game in which the Dolphins WR2 Jaylen Waddle caught four passes for 88 yards against them. This is a big spot for Eagles pass catchers, but A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert are likely being started anyway. If you're missing players from the Chiefs or Chargers due to byes, Smith is more than a capable option.

Marquise Goodwin - WR, Seahawks vs. Giants

Goodwin and the Seahawks will welcome the red-hot Giants in Week 8. Goodwin's value is solely based on the status of DK Metcalf, who dodged a long-term bullet with his knee injury. Should Metcalf sit, Goodwin is in a prime position to feast with one of the league's best quarterbacks in Geno Smith (yes I said that). Goodwin answered the bell in Week 7, catching 4-of-5 targets for 67 yards and two touchdowns. With the emergence of Ken Walker in the running game, it opens things up even more for the passing game. Despite being almost 32 years old, Goodwin still possesses elite speed and when you couple that with his opportunity, he could fill in nicely. Dwayne Eskridge also figures to see added snaps.

Tyler Boyd - WR, Bengals @ Browns

Alright, we have to start taking Boyd seriously, ok? If you blink you'll miss the fact that he's WR17 in fantasy right now. Some of this could be attributed to Tee Higgins missing some time, but Boyd has always been steady and answers the call every time. Another reason I have Boyd here is because the Bengals trot out one of the worst rushing offenses in the NFL (fifth-worst at 87.4 ypg). Even when the Bengals were up big against the Falcons they continued throwing the ball. Boyd is coming off of an 8/155/1 game and while he may not match those numbers, his chances to score are as good as any Bengals' wideout. The Browns are coming off of a game in which they completely shut down the Ravens' passing attack, but let's be real here, that receiving group is not the same - - not close.