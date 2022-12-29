Optimal Flex Plays: Championship Week Cam









And just like that, we are in Week 17! A bittersweet time for us as some are getting ready to play in a fantasy championship and some are talking about why they didn't make it as far. The games must go on, however, and I won't cheat you here, at least not like how I cheated you last week naming Marquise Goodwin and K.J. Osborn as optimal FLEX plays. We will get it back this week and will do so without cheating and putting DeVonta Smith here anymore. We are here for the glory, the championships, the fantasy bragging rights and most definitely, the money. Let's get it.

Ezekiel Elliott - RB, Cowboys @ Titans

It's going to be a tough one as far as rushing yards go. Jonathan Taylor, Samaje Perine and Austin Ekeler are the only running backs to rush for over 55 yards against the Titans since Week 3. Zeke could possibly be in for a heavier workload with Tony Pollard dealing with a thigh injury, although Cowboys' staff say he is expected to play so monitor that. Regardless of Pollard's status, Elliott has been a touchdown machine. He's scored in eight straight games and has averaged 15.3 carries per game in that span. Volume and possible game script (Cowboys are 10-point favorites) should be enough for Zeke to eat against the falling Titans.

Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here.

Jahan Dotson - WR, Commanders vs. Browns

It is now known that Carson Wentz will be the starter at quarterback for the Commanders. It didn't matter to me regardless because you still need to fire up Dotson. He's scored in three straight games and going up against a Browns team with not much to play for at this point. Dotson has been WR22 over the last three weeks while outscoring Terry McLaurin. Dotson's red zone efficiency also makes him a viable play in Week 17 regardless of the opponent. This season he has seven targets, six receptions and six touchdowns once he's gotten inside the 20-yard line. With the Commanders still battling for a playoff spot, push your chips in on Dotson.

Story continues

Tyler Allgeier - RB, Falcons vs. Cardinals

Believe it or not, only 31 other running backs have scored more fantasy points than Allgeier this season. Another mind blower is that he's rushed for more yards this season than Kenneth Walker (817 to 803). After registering as the RB8 over the past two weeks, Allgeier has a chance to keep rolling against a Cardinals' defense that let Leonard Fournette get back on track in Week 16. “Fantasy Playoff” Lenny racked up a whopping 162 yards from scrimmage against the woeful Cardinals. It comes at the right time as Allgeier is coming off a game in which he totaled 117 yards from scrimmage (43 yards receiving). Allgeier has been given the keys to lead the Falcons' backfield to close the season and the matchup is mouth watering. The Cardinals are the seventh-worst against running backs in fantasy so fire up Allgeier because you could do a lot worse.

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

D'Andre Swift or Jamaal Williams - RB, Lions vs. Bears

This one could be scary for a plethora of reasons, but how can we ignore the highest Over/Under on the NFL slate at 52? How can we ignore the Bears' defense which is fourth-worst against running backs in fantasy? We can't. Both Williams and Swift were horrific statistically in Week 16 against the Panthers. In Williams' case, he's not been able to get in the end zone in his last three games and that's his calling card (for fantasy success). Somebody on this Lions offense is bound to have a nice day outside of Amon-Ra St. Brown. Maybe D.J Chark can build off of his bounce back game (five receptions for 108 yards). The Lions should have plenty of opportunities near the goal line which bodes well for Williams. With the game expected to be a track meet, expect Swift to bounce back as well.

Garrett Wilson - WR, Jets @ Seahawks

It was a very unforgettable week for Wilson and the Jets as they were steamrolled by the Jaguars at home. Wilson was only able to muster up 30 receiving yards with the quarterback combination of Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler. This week he gets back Mike White against a Seahawks defense that has given up five touchdown passes in their last three games. Going up against Tariq Woolen won't be an easy task, but he doesn't follow receivers per the Seahawks' defensive scheme. Wilson is a magician after the catch so no matter who's covering him, you're in trouble when he gets the ball. Prior to Wilson's Week 16 game, he averaged 108 yards per game in the previous four. A small bump in the road won't stop his flow.

Cam Akers - RB, Rams @ Chargers

Akers has been the RB5 in fantasy over the past four weeks. THIS is the Akers I talked about getting in the preseason. Who knew all it took was everyone on the Rams getting hurt and Baker Mayfield becoming the starting quarterback. Akers has been on a tear scoring six touchdowns over the last four games while gaining at least 100 yards from scrimmage in two of those. In Week 17, he'll face a Chargers' defense who are fifth-worst against running backs in fantasy. Zack Moss was successful against the Chargers gaining 65 yards on 12 carries in Week 16. If the Rams can stay relatively close (which is what the Colts almost did), Akers will always be a factor and could see another 20-touch day. Akers has been a fantasy playoff hero.