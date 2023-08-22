Optical Illusion Makes Dodgers Stadium Look Flooded During Tropical Storm Hilary

An optical illusion created by reflective wet asphalt made the Dodgers Stadium look as if it was flooded and encircled by a moat, video taken on August 20 shows.

Aeriel footage recorded by Esteban Jimenez from a helicopter showing the phenomenon went viral online after social media users mistakenly interpreted the video to be floodwater surrounding the stadium.

Steve Brener, a spokesperson for the Dodgers, confirmed with the Associated Press that the stadium was not flooded. Credit: @DodgerAerial via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]