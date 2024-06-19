Opta predicts who will win Copa America 2024

Opta officially predicted the winners of Copa America 2024, and the answer is not very surprising.

The Copa America returns to the United States this summer as 10 CONMEBOL and six CONCACAF teams battle to add the historic title to their trophy cabinet. The participating nations were sorted into four groups, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

The tournament is shaping up to be the most competitive edition in recent memory, with Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, the United States, and Colombia all capable of making a deep run in the competition.

Only one side can win the Copa America, though, and the Opta supercomputer revealed which of the favorites is also the analytics' favorite.

Opta predicts who will win Copa America 2024

Opta predicted Lionel Messi and Argentina will win Copa America 2024. The analytics say the reigning champions have a 30.8% chance to lift their record-breaking 16th Copa America title this summer.

The prediction is anything but far-fetched. La Albiceleste were sorted into Group A, featuring Chile, Peru, and Canada, which puts them on the easier side of the Copa America 2024 bracket. Their main competition (Brazil, Uruguay, and Colombia) are all on the other side, meaning Argentina would not meet any of the teams until the final.

Argentina should finish atop Group A quite easily, and then they will presumably face either Mexico or Ecuador in the quarter-finals. Opta gives Lionel Scaloni's men an 89.9% chance to appear in the quarter-finals and a 67.2% to win the match.

La Albiceleste's semifinal matchup is a bit harder to predict, but again, Argentina should book their ticket to Hard Rock Stadium if they perform to their standards. Opta revealed the defending champions have a 50.5% chance to make the Copa America 2024 final.

Opta Copa America 2024 tournament predictions

Argentina might be the overwhelming favorites to win Copa America 2024, but Opta also predicted where every other team will finish this summer in the United States.

Copa America 2024 kicks off on June 20 as Argentina take on Canada at 8 p.m. ET.