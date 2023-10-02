Opposition 'Million Heart March' Packs Streets in Warsaw Ahead of Election

Former Polish prime minister Donald Tusk claimed over 1,000,000 people packed the streets of Warsaw on October 1, for a massive rally of support for his opposition Civic Coalition.

The event was dubbed the Million Heart March and came ahead of October elections in which the ruling conservative Law and Justice party is widely expected to retain power.

Tusk, a former president of the European Council, posted this timelapse footage of the march on Warsaw’s Marszalkowska Street. Credit: Donald Tusk via Storyful