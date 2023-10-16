Opposition Coalition Ahead in Polish Election Exit Polls After Huge Turnout

An opposition coalition led by former European Council president Donald Tusk looked set to oust Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party on October 16, after the biggest voter turnout in the country since the fall of communism.

The right-wing Law and Justice party had the biggest share of votes, according to latest tallies, but this did not look like enough for it to gain a parliamentary majority.

Long lines could be seen at polling stations on October 15, as an estimated 73 percent of eligible voters turned out, according to local media..

This footage by Piotr Cieslinski shows Donald Tusk speaking after the release of the preliminary election results. Credit: Piotr Cieśliński via Storyful