Opposition Artist Criticizes Support for Syrian National Soccer Team

The Syrian national football team’s recent success in the World Cup qualifiers prompted an artist in an opposition-held area of Syria to criticize supporters of the team in a mural on September 7.

In the video, the artist painted on a wall in the city of Binnish in Idlib province in Syria. The picture shows warplanes dropping bombs and flaming footballs onto a city scape of collapsing buildings tinged with blood.

In an interview, he explained that any national institution, including the football team, is tied to the Syrian government led by Bashar al-Assad, who he said was murdering the Syrian people.

The Syrian national team tied Iran to win a playoff spot for a place in the World Cup on September 5.

Supporters of the opposition were dismayed when the player who scored the goal that tied the game thanked Assad after the game. Storyful has not found original footage of his statement but Syrian football fans have posted recordings of the video. Credit: YouTube/Thiqa Agency via Storyful