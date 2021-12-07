How opposing quarterbacks have fared in Buffalo in 2021 ahead of Mac Jones' debut

Here's how opposing QBs have fared in Buffalo in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Conditions at Highmark Stadium haven't been great for quarterbacks in 2021.

Through five home games for the Buffalo Bills, the team is just 3-2, but have turned their home in Orchard Park, New York into a house of horrors for opposing quarterbacks.

Visiting quarterbacks have posted a moribund 60.9 passer rating in Buffalo through five games, combining for four touchdown passes and seven interceptions while completing 55.1% of their passes for an average of just 159.6 yards per game.

Of course, the Bills haven't exactly faced a murderer's row of opposing quarterbacks, either. An aging Ben Roethlisberger and an inconsistent Carson Wentz have led the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts to wins in Buffalo, neither quarterback throwing an interception, but the Bills have also gotten to face Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team, Davis Mills and the Houston Texans and Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.

Performances by Davis and Tagovailoa, in particular, make the overall numbers seem atrocious, with Davis throwing for four picks against no touchdowns in just his second career start while Tua also failed to find the end zone and threw a pick.

What does all of this mean for Patriots rookie Mac Jones in his first trip to Buffalo?

Jones has a better passer rating than any of the other five quarterbacks to play on the road against the Bills this season, but he'll also be contending with some truly horrendous weather conditions.

After playing high school football in Florida and college football at Alabama in the Southeastern Conference, Monday figures to be the coldest game Jones will have ever played in.