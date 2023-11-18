Opposing point of view: Get to know Iowa

Nov. 18—Iowa

Get to know

the Hawkeyes

Gary Dolphin, the voice of Iowa

football and men's basketball since 1997, gives us the scoop on what to expect before Illinois and Iowa play today:

How do you see Saturday afternoon's matchup playing out between the Illini and the Hawkeyes?

"Plenty of motivation on both sides. Obviously. (Bret Bielema) has many, many great Iowa ties from player to assistant coach to working for both Hayden (Fry) and Kirk (Ferentz), so he knows the program well. He kind of grew up with Phil Parker and LeVar Woods, two of (Iowa's) top assistant coaches. So it's like old home week for Bielema every time he comes to Iowa City. But on the field, the players have to decide it and Illinois, playing their best football, needs a victory to become bowl eligible, either this week or next week. The Hawkeyes are in need of one victory to clinch the division. And it's either Saturday in Iowa City or they have to go to Lincoln, and I don't think they they want to do that, to have a need to have a victory going to Nebraska. No matter how they're playing, it's always a tough environment.

"So there's plenty of motivation. The other component there is senior day for Iowa. They're honoring 20 seniors who are playing there last game. I'm sure the fact that Cooper DeJean is out for the rest of the year, will be some extra motivation, especially for the defense. And it'll be a great crowd. It always is a Kinnick Stadium and, it's a it's a border state rivalry. ... I think it's a pick 'em game."

What are some of your favorite memories from your 27 years

as the voice of the Hawkeyes?

"In 27 years you've got so many of them that it's hard to single one out. Everybody wants to talk about the Drew Tate to Warren Holloway touchdown pass to end the Capital One Bowl against an LSU team coached by Nick Saban (in 2005). ... That certainly is is one of the highlights of my football career.

"I think number one would have to be Iowa was playing at Michigan State in a Saturday night game (in 2009). ... Ricky Stanzi was the quarterback and Marvin McNutt, who had broken almost every passing record pass reception record in the book at Iowa and still holds most of them, was the great All-American receiver. Iowa, with no timeouts remaining, marched roughly 60 yards to inside the 10. It was fourth and goal, probably the last play of the game, the clock I think had four or five seconds on it. And Marvin in the huddle demanded Ricky throw him the ball and Ricky said, 'Well, Marvin you're gonna get double coverage.' And he was just like, 'Throw me the ball now.' ... Ricky fired a bullet right at the chalk line and Marvin, who had some of the biggest hands I've ever seen on a receiver, he snared it with contact, knocked the safety backwards and fell into the end zone for a touchdown. There have been many others, but that one would rank probably number one in my book."

What advice do you have

for young broadcasters?

"The first thing I'd say is be yourself. I mean, there's a reason you're going after a career in journalism, so you certainly have confidence in your ability and trust your ability and trust your judgment.

"We all grew up, whether you're a sports writer or a sportscaster, emulating or imitating or trying to be like this guy or that gal. I can remember growing up in the 1960s and my favorite was Lindsey Nelson, who was the voice of the New York Mets. But what I loved about Lindsey was every New Year's morning, there were only three or four ballgames televised in those days. And Lindsey always led off at 10 o'clock in the morning here in the Midwest with the Cotton Bowl, and I just fell in love with his style.

"I've always told kids, make sure that you can read and write and spell. And I love to write as much as I enjoy broadcasting, so that that's just the way I grew up. You know, I read newspapers passionately, daily. And that's the other thing I tell them is you can never expand your vocabulary enough. Read, read, read, read. Know where you came from, and be yourself. It's pretty practical in my view."

Joey Wright