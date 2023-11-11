Opposing point of view: Get to know Indiana

Nov. 11—Don Fischer, the voice of Indiana football and men's basketball since 1973, gives us the scoop on the Hoosiers:

What should Illinois fans know about the Hoosiers?

"I say it's a new roster rather than a young roster, because they've got a lot of transfer portal players that came into to the program here this past summer. They had 24 transfer portal players come in this year and 23 of those guys in the first release of the two-deep, were on the two-deep. So it tells you that Indiana has tried to take advantage of the veterans that they have more so than freshmen because they've only played one or two freshmen so far this entire season."

What have the Hoosiers done well recently?

"The last two weeks have given an indication that this team is capable of playing against good competition and winning, but at the same time, they're going to have to play really well in Champaign because there's no question the Illini are playing some of their best football now at this time."

What do you remember from your time with Bob Knight?"My success as a broadcaster was tied to Bob Knight's success as a basketball coach. I was here for 27 of his 29 years, his last 27 at Indiana. He was a phenomenal basketball coach in every sense of the word and I still think, and I say this constantly, that I still think he's the best college basketball coach that's ever been. And I'm talking about college now, I'm not taking in all of basketball.

"But yeah, he was a controversial guy. He was a tough guy to deal with. He was amazing, though, at what he knew about the game. He looked at basketball with a different set of eyes than any of us. He just had such an innate ability to coach the game, to understand the game, to understand the strengths and weaknesses of players and breaking down film. He was an unbelievable coach on the bench making adjustments during games. I can't say enough about him. The only thing I can tell you is I think he was a basketball genius."

JOEY WRIGHT