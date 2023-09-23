Opposing point of view: Get to know Florida Atlantic

Sep. 23—Staff writer Joey Wright will catch up with the voices in the opposite press box each week this season. Next up: Ken LaVicka, who has seen Florida Atlantic become a major player in the world of college athletics in the last two decades.

How do you see this matchup playing out?

"This is it for FAU in the nonconference and obviously there's a ton of questions on offense. Daniel Richardson, the former Central Michigan starter and backup quarterback, does have a ton of experience. He threw for over 2,500 yards two years ago as a starter at Central Michigan, so it's not as if he's going to be overwhelmed by the experience, but this is going to be a very, very stiff test with this Illinois defense. FAU was humbled big time by Clemson, as a lot of teams are when they go into Death Valley, but injuries have really piled up. The backup running back to Zuberi Mobley, he's done for the year now, and I'm not sure if Larry McCammon III, the starter coming into the season is going to play. ... So the most question marks come on the offensive side of the ball for FAU and that's largely because of injuries. LaJohntay Wester, who is the number one receiver for FAU, last week set the all-time receptions mark in a career in FAU history. He's definitely the most explosive weapon that FAU has. Defensively, they've been stubborn. They've been really, really stubborn. So with Luke Altmyer and him trying to find some confidence and Illinois still trying to establish a bit of a running game, I do think that FAU can at the very least make Illinois work for it on the offensive side."

You mentioned last week's game against Clemson. How much fun is it to regularly visit college football meccas during the Owls' nonconference portion of the season?

"This is sort of the nature of being the play-by-play voice at a place like FAU for as long as I have been, is money games are just a reality for FAU going back to the father of the program, Howard Schnellenberger, through Lane Kiffin, Willie Taggart and now Tom Herman. In my 17 years at FAU, we've played at Alabama, at Auburn, at Clemson, at Texas, some of these places multiple times, at Georgia in a night game where they unveiled a new Uga, which was a great experience. Kansas State, so you name the massive Power Five program, chances are FAU has played them and made a couple of million off the deal. Going to Illinois, it's awesome. ... For me, it's special because I grew up a massive Illinois fan, football and basketball. There's no me if it's not for the University of Illinois because my mom graduated as an undergrad and my dad went to grad school in Champaign and that's how they met. So I owe my entire existence to the University of Illinois."

That this is sort of a homecoming for you has to be pretty cool?

"It's awesome. My parents are going to come down. They have an alumni event and so we'll be able to meet up before kickoff. ... So, yeah, it's just really cool to be back on campus. I have honestly not been back on campus from a football standpoint since, it would have been in college for me, visiting some friends at a 2005 game against Wisconsin."

Calling the Owls' run to the NCAA men's basketball Final Four last year has to rank pretty highly on your list of career highlights. What does the rest of that list look like?

"I will always value the several seasons I got to work alongside Howard Schnellenberger. I was extremely young, 23, 24 years old when I started calling games at FAU and to be around Howard Schnellenberger, it went from intimidating to almost a grandfather-grandson relationship, and he's the most unique college athletics personality I've ever met. ... Opening a new football stadium, which Florida Atlantic has an-campus football stadium and Miami still doesn't, it's a major college football coup in South Florida. ... But first and foremost, it all starts with Howard Schellenberger, and to say that I was friends with Howard Schnellenberger is the biggest brag of all time."