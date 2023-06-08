Opposing Pac-12 assistant coach weighs in on 2023 Oregon Ducks season

After an impressive 2022 season left Dan Lanning with 10 wins in his inaugural year as the head man in Eugene, there are some high expectations for the Oregon Ducks in the future.

There has been a lot of turnover on both the roster and the coaching staff. Still, the Ducks boast an offense that is spearheaded by Heisman candidate Bo Nix, and a defense that is expected to improve with Lanning’s notorious scheme hopefully taking root in year two.

While the Ducks’ expectations are high, they will have their work cut out for them in a highly-competitive Pac-12 conference that boasts as many as five or six teams who realistically have a chance at winning the conference title.

Should the Ducks fall short of that mark, it will look like a disappointment on the surface, but depending on how things play out, fans still have a chance to remain optimistic.

So how are Oregon opponents viewing the Ducks heading into the 2023 campaign? The Athlon Sports college football preview magazine is out and features an at-length quote from an opposing assistant coach in regard to Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

Here is what that unnamed coach said about the Irish:

Season Outlook

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Anonymous opposing assistant coach to Athlon:

“There will be lots of eyes on them this year. They could win the conference just as easily they could fall back to an eight-win team if they can’t stop good offenses.”

Our Take: The ceiling for this upcoming season is incredibly high, but as the assistant coach notes, the floor is pretty low as well. With so many great teams at the top of the Pac-12 — USC, Utah, Washington, Oregon State — there is a chance that the Ducks could drop multiple games to respectable opponents. If injuries become an issue, then this season could go sideways quickly.

Who gets credit for last year's success?

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Anonymous opposing assistant coach to Athlon:

“They’re (head coach) Dan (Lanning)’s team now, so it was (former head coach Mario Cristobal’s) roster or his coaching last year?”

Our Take: A lot of the players on last year’s roster joined the Oregon Ducks while Mario Cristobal was the coach. However, some of the biggest contributors — Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, Chase Cota, and Christian Gonzalez — joined under Lanning. Now that this roster is truly of Lanning’s accord, will it be better or worse than last year? I think it will undoubtedly be better.

Bo Nix Steps Up

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Anonymous opposing assistant coach to Athlon:

“(QB Bo) Nix works really well for them, and the kid’s been through hell. Now he has another coordinator? He’s a great leader, great poise, and he’ll end up OK…”

Our Take: You can say that Bo Nix being a preseason Heisman contender may be a bit aspirational considering the fact that he has yet another new offensive coordinator in Eugene, and an entirely new offensive line protecting him. However, after what we’ve seen from him at Oregon, it’s fair to think that his talent will be enough to carry him through.

The Big 'If'

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

Anonymous opposing assistant coach to Athlon:

“If that defense can improve they can be a legit conference contender….”

Our Take: With as good as Oregon’s offense was a year ago, even an average defense would have made them a serious threat to make the College Football Playoff. Instead, they had a defense that was near the bottom of the nation in a number of categories, leaning on Nix and the offense to carry them forward. If the defense can improve as we expect it to this season, then the sky is the limit.

Dan Lanning's Recruiting

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Anonymous opposing assistant coach to Athlon:

“They’re still holding their own nationally in recruiting, that’s why (Lanning) got the job. He really picked up where Mario was and is making it his own.”

Our Take: A lot of Oregon fans may have certain feelings about Mario Cristobal after he left for Miami, but everyone should at the very least be thankful for what he was able to do in the recruiting department at Oregon. He showed that the Ducks could be national recruiters and rank inside the top 10 every cycle. Lanning has taken that baton and run with it, finding massive success on the trail since coming to Eugene. Oregon finished No. 9 in the 2023 cycle, and currently ranks No. 7 in the 2024 cycle.

The Big Ten Storyline

Anonymous opposing assistant coach to Athlon:

“It will be interesting to see how they hold up as a West Coast brand once the L.A. schools leave for the Big Ten. It might backfire a little bit and help the Ducks.”

Our Take: Until something happens with the Pac-12 and conference realignment, the Big Ten will be a storyline when it comes to the Ducks. While many fans want them to jet to a better conference, there is actually something to be said for the easier path they might have to the College Football Playoff in the Pac-12 with an automatic bid going to the conference champion. With USC and UCLA gone to the Big Ten, there’s no question that Oregon is the undisputed biggest brand on the west coast.

