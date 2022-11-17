Opposing fans make sense of No. 11 Texas’ win over No. 2 Gonzaga

Joey Hickey
·2 min read

Texas had an objectively impressive win on Wednesday night. There isn’t much to nitpick against the Longhorns’ performance but some fanbases tried their best.

Leading up to the game, many believed the Gonzaga Bulldogs would roll the Longhorns. After last year’s performance, another Gonzaga win was the reasonable expectation.

As it turns out, Texas is a much better basketball team than many anticipated. Not everyone could accept that fact following the dominant win by Chris Beard’s team.

Texas is now among basketball’s top contenders after not only winning, but winning soundly. If it isn’t abundantly clear in Beard’s separation with Texas Tech, the Longhorns head coach is winning the divorce.

Here’s a look at how the Longhorns’ naysayers took the news.

Beyond the pale

Undefeated atmosphere

He tried to warn us

Giving credit

Don't let the on-court product distract from attendance

Only logical explanation

That, or Texas basketball is the most underrated

There's a Gonzaga win in the rear view mirror

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

Recommended Stories