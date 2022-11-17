Opposing fans make sense of No. 11 Texas’ win over No. 2 Gonzaga

Texas had an objectively impressive win on Wednesday night. There isn’t much to nitpick against the Longhorns’ performance but some fanbases tried their best.

Leading up to the game, many believed the Gonzaga Bulldogs would roll the Longhorns. After last year’s performance, another Gonzaga win was the reasonable expectation.

As it turns out, Texas is a much better basketball team than many anticipated. Not everyone could accept that fact following the dominant win by Chris Beard’s team.

Texas is now among basketball’s top contenders after not only winning, but winning soundly. If it isn’t abundantly clear in Beard’s separation with Texas Tech, the Longhorns head coach is winning the divorce.

Here’s a look at how the Longhorns’ naysayers took the news.

Beyond the pale

9-14 now Texas came in to this game shooting 19.4% from three. They were due positive regression but this is pretty beyond the pale https://t.co/1sNUTahPVm — 🕶 (@kevbo9) November 17, 2022

Undefeated atmosphere

But hey, what does Tech know about home crowds? They only won every single game at home last season with a top 15 attendance record in the country. Please continue to tell me about your downsized seating to create atmosphere. It’s cute. — Viva the Matadors (@vivathematadors) November 17, 2022

He tried to warn us

*yrese *unter is a bum don’t be fooled — Cyclone Larry (@CycloneLarry69) November 17, 2022

Giving credit

I’ll give UT credit. They fixed two problems. Not being able to fill seats and not having an electric small venue atmosphere. https://t.co/j1JWagaw9E pic.twitter.com/yD8fPKEjCW — Matty🌵 (@MateoNoMayo) November 17, 2022

Don't let the on-court product distract from attendance

Yep. Arena goes from 15K to 10K because of those…guess that’s what you do when you can’t sellout Larry lol — Jordan Ŧ 🌵 (@jaybraz22) November 16, 2022

Only logical explanation

My only takeaway is Gonzaga is not good at basketball — Briggs🌵 (@RyanBriggs19) November 17, 2022

That, or Texas basketball is the most underrated

@ZagMBB consistently the most overrated team in any sport. Ever. — kevin (@kevinWVU304) November 17, 2022

There's a Gonzaga win in the rear view mirror

You mean like last year at GU? Stupid tweet. — Matt (@hikerjesus) November 17, 2022

