Opposing corners should fear Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell

Last week, Oregon sophomore Penei Sewell was honored as one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy which is presented to the nation's best interior lineman on offense or defense. Sewell is named alongside Wisconsin junior center Tyler Biadasz and Auburn senior defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

This honor comes to Sewell in his sophomore season. The Outland Trophy committee recognized and honored Sewell as a finalist after 18 games played.

It's just a blessing. Growing up, I've always wanted one of those and to see that I'm a finalist, I want to go harder. -- Penei Sewell

How impressive is it that Sewell, in his second year of collegiate football, is up for this prestigious award? Very. Sewell joins Oregon legend and five-time NFL pro bowler Haloti Ngata (2005) as the only two players in program history be a finalist.

"I think more than anything it's the accountability and what he's put on tape. He plays with physicality and is graded out real well. Not a lot of mental errors. The things you're looking for when you take those accolades," said offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo.

Here are some of Sewell's accomplishments as a freshman:

- USA Today Freshman All-American

- The No. 2 offensive lineman in the Pac-12

- The No. 7 tackle in the nation with an 84.0 grade from Pro Football Focus

Full sprint to cleanup by @oregonfootball tackle Penei Sewell! 58 white #PassProIsNotPassive pic.twitter.com/AI97LtnJWw — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) September 23, 2019

At 6-foot-6, 325 pounds, Sewell has been integral in defending quarterback Justin Herbert's blindside in addition to using his strength and agility to get to the second level of the defense quickly creating space for screens or chunk plays. Imagine being an opposing corner and seeing Sewell with 120+ extra pounds on you charging with a determined and fierce look in his eyes to get you on the ground.

If you're a corner or something, you should definitely fear him especially in screens because he's willing to come… I've never seen a guy his size be able to move in space like that. It's really impressive. -- senior offensive lineman Shane Lemieux.

backside fold by LT #58 Penei Sewell, who would like to remind you that there are no white tees allowed in the club pic.twitter.com/Co9EXk8gvC — Mike Golic Jr (@MGolicJR57) November 21, 2019

Looming for Sewell and Oregon is the Pac-12 Championship game. If Oregon is to move the ball against the stout Utah Utes defense, Sewell will need to bring his A-game once again.

The Outland Trophy winner will be announced on Thursday, December 12.

