What opposing coaches said about Michigan football in 2022 via Athlon Sports

Will Michigan football be able to rekindle the magic that was the 2021 Big Ten championship season? According to opposing coaches, it’s certainly possible, maybe even plausible.

With one big caveat.

Athlon Sports recently released its 2022 preview magazine, and along with expectations from a Michigan perspective of what the Wolverines could be in this upcoming season, they include the thoughts from an opposing coach (it’s labeled as coaches, but appears as one quote).

Here is what they had to say:

“This was a changed program in 2021, and the results reflect that. Even before they beat OS or won the conference, I think the coaches in the league knew it could happen. You saw a different energy here; they had more speed than in recent years, and they were still just as physical. They were violent on film. It was Michigan football. They had two good backs that got downhill, one is coming back this year, and I expect more of the same on offense. They have good tight ends, and they’re still young overall on offense. The big pieces are in place on this side of the ball. We’re curious how they’re managing the two quarterbacks and if J.J. [McCarthy] gets more time. They both have upsides, but that’s always a tricky thing to manage correctly… Defensively, you can’t just replace those edge guys. Those are NFL players, and Michigan is great, but that’s not a plug-and-play situation for anybody. So the defense will have a different identity. The measure of this program is how they replace league-caliber guys who leave. How deep can you stock your roster to where you’re sending these guys off and still competing close to that level? … [DC Jesse] Minter will transition right in; I don’t think you’re going to see any kind of departure in terms of scheme. … What you’re looking for this year is how fast they resupply. Was ’21 the exception or the new rule?”

The opposing coach isn’t wrong, in the sense that Aidan Hutchinson proved to be a transcendent talent, having broken the Michigan single-season sack record, emerging as a Heisman finalist, and having been selected as the No. 2 player off the board in the 2022 NFL draft. However, the Wolverines have treated the defensive end/edge rusher position as something of a plug-and-play. Every starter, going back to Jim Harbaugh’s first year, has been selected in the NFL draft — Taco Charlton and Chris Wormley in 2017, Chase Winovich and Rashan Gary in 2019, Michael Danna (who was primarily a reserve) in 2020, Kwity Paye in 2021, and Hutchinson and Ojabo in 2022. Of those, Charlton, Gary, Paye, and Hutchinson were first-rounders. Still, as mentioned, the defense will have a different identity as it breaks in younger talent.

The maize and blue, also as mentioned, have been recruiting speed, and that is apparent on the offensive side of the ball. If the energy is still there and the renewed team leadership is on par with last year’s team, the Wolverines could find themselves back in Indianapolis — and beyond.

