What an opposing coach said about UNC Football going into 2023 season

The North Carolina Tar Heels won’t enter the 2023 season as favorites in the ACC but they should be right there in the mix with the Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles.

The one thing that UNC does have going for them is the return of quarterback Drake Maye. In his first year as a starter, Maye impressed and was even in the Heisman conversation.

He returns for his second year but does so losing two big weapons and his offensive coordinator in Phil Longo. The Tar Heels did hire Chip Lindsey and Maye played a role in that but it could be a concern. And at least one opposing coach believes that.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here is what that unnamed coach said about the Tar Heels:

What opposing ACC coaches told Athlon Sports about the Tar Heels … “Maybe the team with the most questions in the entire league. The knock on them in coaching circles is that they’ve become ‘Transfer U.’ No one really knows what the long-term plan is for Mack Brown and we think that’s starting to eat into their high school recruiting. Phil’s (former OC Longo) was so one-of-a-kind that it’s really hard to project what they’re going to do now. We know they want to run the QB, and Chip Lindsey’s offense will help them do that.”

Maye and the Tar Heels will have the chance to prove everyone wrong come September. And the hope is that the new duo of Maye and Lindsey can make things work in Chapel Hill.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire