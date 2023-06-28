Opposing Big Ten coach breaks down Michigan football to Athlon Sports

Michigan football isn’t exactly the undisputed best team in the Big Ten, but it’s close.

After having won two-straight Big Ten Championships and two-straight against rival Ohio State, the Wolverines are beginning to be seen by most pundits and plaudits as the best team in the conference, but there’s room for debate with the Buckeyes, as well as Penn State.

The preseason polls have yet to be released, so we’ll get a better idea soon what the bulk of the media think in terms of the maize and blue and the scarlet and gray. But in the meantime, we do have an idea of what at least one opposing coach thinks about Michigan football in the current standing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Athlon Sports for its annual preview magazine, an anonymous Big Ten assistant coach shared his thoughts about what the Wolverines bring to the table.

“Last season really sealed it for them. This is a different program. The gap between them and Ohio State hasn’t been this close in decades. … It’s reload, not rebuild, which is something they’ve never been able to claim like an Ohio State or SEC team. The transfers are good, the backfield is great, the QB is great, they’ve got speed on the edges and defensively they’re consistent and smart. … It’s proof of concept now, that’s why they’ve stepped it up in recruiting. Jim [Harbaugh] has also found a niche inside the portal. They breed the culture into those guys. It’s elitist, but that’s built on confidence, and confident teams are consistent. … The only thing they lack right now is that ‘big one’ win at the national title level. There’s no reason they should’ve lost to TCU, and they definitely know it, but they didn’t do anything crazy in response. And remember, Jim’s a distraction, but not to Jim. At the very top, that’s a calm, consistent culture.”

We agree, Michigan shouldn’t have lost to TCU. It had a prime opportunity to not only get to the national championship game, but potentially contend with Georgia for the most coveted trophy in college football. However, now the Wolverines will have to make good on their new plans to overcome the postseason woes now that they’ve gotten over their rivalry problems.

More Football!

J.J. McCarthy shares 2023 Michigan football goals Former Michigan football five-star QB passes away LOOK: 2024 4-star CB shows Michigan love on Twitter with video

An offer for Wolverines fans

For the best local Detroit news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Detroit Free Press.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire