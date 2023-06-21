An opportunity for Packers’ offense lies with being more efficient off play-action

Not that it will be an easy task with an overall inexperienced group of skill position players and a first-time starting quarterback, but being more efficient off play-action is one important area where there is room for improvement for the Green Bay Packers offense.

When utilizing play-action last season, Aaron Rodgers completed 64.6% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt with 11 touchdowns and just three interceptions. On their own, those numbers seem fine. However, the benefit of play-action is that, if executed properly, it should lead to an increase in passing efficiency and big play potential because the defense is also concerned with the run, thus opening up passing opportunities.

But that wasn’t the case for Rodgers and the Packers offense. When comparing Rodgers’ completion percentage on play-action to it without play-action, his efficiency increased by 0.1%, which ranked 27th, according to PFF. He would average 1.4 additional yards per attempt off play-action, and that difference ranked 22nd. Overall, his completion rate of 64.6% ranked 25th, and his 7.8 yards per attempt ranked 26th, although he was sixth in touchdown passes.

As always, when it comes to determining what went right or wrong in the game of football, there is rarely ever one answer, but many. A few of the hurdles that the Packers ran into last season that impacted their effectiveness on play-action included Rodgers’ level of play taking a step back and the learning curve that came with relying on young receivers. Also, with defenses not fearing the deep ball for the first half of the season, they would crowd the line of scrimmage and press the Packers’ receivers, making it more difficult to move the ball, in general, not only on play-action.

The injuries and lack of continuity along the offensive line didn’t help either. Green Bay relied more on the quick passing game as a result, which can take away play-action opportunities, as can the threat of the quarterback being under pressure, with play-action plays taking longer to develop.

Through the first half of the season, the Packers also ranked in the bottom third of the NFL in rush attempts per game, which, again, can impact the effectiveness of play-action with defenses not being fearful of Green Bay running the ball. It’s not a requirement that teams have to run the ball 30-plus times per game in order for play-action to work, but in a given situation, the opponent has to at least believe that running the ball could be an option–an element that was missing early on for the Packers.

Play-action is an important element of the Matt LaFleur offense, and even through the inconsistencies in 2022, Rodgers still ranked 10th in dropbacks off of play-action. As I already alluded to, success on play-action begins with the offensive line play and the marrying of the running and passing games where they build off of each other. A prime example of the impact that this can have came during the Packers’ breakout offensive performance against Dallas in Week 10, where they scored 31 points and averaged 7.1 yards per play.

In that game, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon would average 5.2 yards per rush on 27 attempts. Rodgers would attempt just 20 passes, but 11 came off of play-action. He completed nine of those pass attempts and averaged an impressive 13.5 yards per catch with two touchdowns. With the help of play-action, the passing game opened up.

For first-time starting quarterback Jordan Love, play-action can take some of the playmaking burden off of his shoulders with the opportunities it naturally creates. This hopefully helps generate some big play potential and YAC potential over the middle, an area often exploited off play-action, where the Packers have a lot of speed and should target more this season. This is one aspect that, if the Packers can improve upon and become more efficient, will likely generate a big impact on the overall offense.

