'An opportunity missed... Livingston wanted it more'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Ross County's 2-0 defeat at Livingston on Saturday.

Here is what some of you said:

David: This was an opportunity missed. We were second to the ball, timid in approach most of the time and lacking in confidence. While we might blame the pitch and referee for not giving us a break, the fact is that Livingston wanted it more, they were aggressive from the start, pressuring County in possession and not backing down.

Alistair: I am not confident this County team are able to secure the relegation play-off place. Even if they can hold Livingston off, they will struggle against any of the Championship teams currently in the running to meet them. If that is the case, I hope ICT will still be there waiting for us and we get to resume the much-missed Highland derby.