Opportunity knocks: Some Notre Dame players ready for chance at Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

The days of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl being a staging ground for superstars is mostly over, a victim of the opt-out era of postseason bowls.

What the Sun Bowl is evolving into is a first big stage for the next stars, for younger players waiting a turn that suddenly arrives at the end of December with a trophy and a 10-win season on the line.

Notre Dames Howard Cross III runs a drill during practice at the SAC on Dec. 26, 2023, as they prepare for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Oregon State.

The Sun Bowl is becoming about players such as Notre Dame sophomore tailback Jadarian Price, who could be in line for his first career start as the Fighting Irish look to replace opt-out Audric Estime's 1,341 yards.

Price missed last year to an Achilles injury, has carried the ball 34 times this year and now looks to show the talent that earned him a scholarship to Notre Dame from Denison, Texas on the Red River.

He wants "to prove I can put a final stamp on the season, going into next season, and showing all those Notre Dame fans they should be even more excited for next season," Price said. "I want to continue to build on the standard of our running back room.

"Sitting on the sidelines, watching what Audric does on the field — you appreciate someone like that. That's the plan for me and (the other tailback) Jeremiyah (Love). (Estime) being out, us getting the chance to have more opportunities, every chance we're in there, we have to show we're in there for a reason."

Sophomore cornerback Jaden Mickey is another player in line for his first start of the season, in place of Cam Hart. He said his main focus is treating this game like any other, when he was always an injury away from being a starter, but also to complete Notre Dame's chase for a 10th victory.

"First of all winning the game, 1-0, but obviously (10 wins) is in the back of our minds," Mickey said. "We're sitting at nine now, after nine last year, it would be a step forward for the program and the team.

"It's been fun being here in a welcoming environment, getting to spend times with my teammates. (The goal) is the same as it's always been: Focusing on every rep, winning each rep, winning each day. Focus, lock in on the details, get ready to go."

Maintaining that concentration on the Sun Bowl with some many personnel changes isn't easy, but Notre Dame likes the way they've handled it. Tight end Eli Raridon is one of four Fighting Irish offensive players on top of the current depth chart who started in last month's regular-season ending game against Stanford.

"It's been different, we have pretty much a whole new team," Raridon said. "It's been weird with the offense, a lot of guys who are new faces.

"But the players and coaches have done a great job with all the distractions keeping focused and getting our work done. I feel confident with where we are right now."

And while the list of Irish opt-outs is huge, it isn't all-encompassing. Notre Dame senior defensive tackles Rylie Mills and Howard Cross III could have taken a shot at the NFL, but both had a year of eligibility remaining and decided to come back and play in the Sun Bowl.

"Two things: I still have a lot left in the tank here," Cross said of his decision to play in this game. "Talking to coaches, I feel like I can benefit for another year.

"On the other side of that, the NFL does stand for 'Not For Long,' so I want to make sure I can get everything I can get done at Notre Dame because this is a great university."

So far he loves his decision.

"Any chance to play in a bowl game is huge," Cross said. "Most of us haven't been out here, I haven't been to Texas. We've had fun so far and we're looking forward to going at it Friday."

That is the chance the 90th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl offers.

