Opportunity knocks for Jaguars QB Kessler

Houston Texans: Rookie receiver Keke Coutee is dealing with his third hamstring injury of the season but the team is hopeful he will be available for Sunday's home game against the Cleveland Browns. Coutee suffered the latest injury in Monday's game against the Tennessee Titans. "It's tough," Houston coach Bill O'Brien told reporters. "He's a great kid. He never had that problem at Texas Tech. It's day-to-day and I think he'll be trending toward being able to play against Cleveland, but just overall dealing with that type of injury for a young player is not easy." Coutee has been able to play in six games and has 28 receptions for 287 yards and one touchdown

Indianapolis Colts: In a busy week for tight ends, Jack Doyle (kidney) was lost for the season, both Ryan Hewitt (ankle) and Erik Swoope (knee) returned to practice Wednesday after each missed more than a month, and Mo Alie-Cox (calf) is in jeopardy of missing his second straight game. The one constant force has been Eric Ebron, who is surprisingly tied for the NFL lead with 11 touchdown receptions. His next TD catch will break a tie with Dallas Clark (2007) for most in franchise history. "What he has shown me and us as a team repeatedly, he practices hard, he focuses in hard, he's really smart, he pays attention to detail," Colts coach Frank Reich said of Ebron. "I think that's why we are seeing him have the year he is having."

Jacksonville Jaguars: Cody Kessler is 0-8 as a starting quarterback, with all of those starts coming as a rookie with the Cleveland Browns in 2016. Now he has another opportunity to lead a team as he has been anointed the starter for the remainder of the season after the benching of Blake Bortles. "Anytime you get an opportunity to play in this league, especially at that position, it's a big opportunity for him," Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone told reporters of Kessler. "You don't really get a lot of opportunities like this in this league and when you do, I think you have to take full advantage of it." Kessler has completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 1,662 yards and seven touchdowns against four interceptions in 13 NFL games.

Tennessee Titans: Quarterback Marcus Mariota's best all-around performance of the season didn't equate to a victory, and now Tennessee is in must-win mode when it comes to Sunday's home game against the New York Jets. Mariota, who completed 22 of 23 for 303 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's loss to the Houston Texans, is trying to block out the chatter about the team's shaky AFC wild-card hopes. "You can't control the outside noise, and you can't control anything other than what we are doing here today, and being present," Mariota told reporters. "I think these guys have the right mentality and we just have to go out there and prepare and focus and see what we can do."

--Field Level Media