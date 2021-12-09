Opportunity exists for ascending Packers WR Equanimeous St. Brown

An opportunity to play a bigger role in the Green Bay Packers passing game is now available for a wide receiver like Equanimeous St. Brown after Randall Cobb went down with a significant core muscle injury.

St. Brown, who was released at final cuts but returned on the practice squad, has slowly but surely carved out a legitimate role for himself on the active roster, both on special teams and at receiver. Over the last month, he’s made a handful of big plays on offense that have caught the eye of everyone in Green Bay, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Aaron Rodgers.

With Cobb out, St. Brown could be the new No. 4 receiver and a player who gets more snaps in the slot or as a gadget play weapon. In fact, coach Matt LaFleur pointed to St. Brown as one player who will have to help replace Cobb’s snaps in the slot.

“It’s really everybody, and that can change on a weekly basis,” LaFleur said. “EQ has been playing really well as of late, not only offense but also on special teams.”

St. Brown caught five passes for 62 yards and ran once for 11 yards over the last four games. He converted a crucial fourth down with a catch against the Cardinals, had two explosive plays against the Vikings and also converted an important third down late against the Rams.

“It’s just the consistency, and the detail he’s starting to play with,” Adams said.

St. Brown, a sixth-round pick of the Packers in 2018, has gained the trust of the quarterback, arguably the most important factor for a young receiver playing with Rodgers.

“He’s a guy I trust and a guy who’s made some timely plays for us,” Rodgers said after the Packers’ win over the Rams.

The trust part is a big deal, especially for a player attempting to replace Cobb, who has been one of Rodgers’ most trusted targets over the years.

In each of the last two games, St. Brown played over 20 snaps on offense and at least 15 on special teams. He’s also now one of the go-to gunners on special teams, a role he’s embraced.

Story continues

With his roster spot secure, St. Brown now has the opportunity to take the next step over the final five games of the regular season and grab ahold of a key role in the passing game with Rodgers. His size, speed and explosive play ability – when combined with the trust he’s earned with the quarterback and his emerging production in key spots – could be important factors as the Packers attempt to fit the puzzle pieces together at receiver with Cobb out of the picture.

List