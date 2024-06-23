‘I have opportunities just about everywhere’ – Layvin Kurzawa opens up on his future following PSG exit

After nine seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, Layvin Kurzawa (31) is set to leave the club upon his contract expiration this summer. Despite only playing 8 minutes across all competitions this season, the left-back affirmed that he has a lot of suitors.

Kurzawa’s journey at PSG has been made up of ups and downs, to say the least. Despite sporadic game time with les Rouge et Bleu, having played no more than 20 league games a season in his first five years, the former French international was offered a four-year contract extension back in 2020. Since then, he has only taken part in 21 games with Les Parisiens and has played only 17 minutes across all competitions since the summer of 2021. Loaned out to Fulham for the 2022-23 season, Kurzawa failed to make an impression with the Cottagers, making only six appearances across all competitions. After having played only eight minutes against Strasbourg this season, the left-back is leaving Paris, eager to prove his worth and look for the best challenge.

Despite his lack of playing time in the last few years, Kurzawa apparently has a lot of suitors queuing up for his services. In an interview with French outlet Carré, the left back, available on a free transfer this summer, affirmed that he held talks with his boyhood club, Monaco, but also with both Sevilla clubs, FC Séville and Real Betis. “A lot of French clubs have approached me. I’ve written them off, but Monaco is different,” he said. “I want to play football again so badly. I’m so keen to enjoy myself again, to run around. I miss it so much. It’s my whole life. I know I have opportunities in France, Spain, the Emirates, and the United States too. Just about everywhere.”

GFFN l Grégoire Devaux