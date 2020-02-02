Opportunistic Spurs top 10-man Man City

Steven Bergwijn and Heung-Min Son scored second-half goals on Spurs’ only two shots of a 2-0 defeat of Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

It’s a statement win for Jose Mourinho, whose Spurs climb into fifth place on 37 points. City maintains a two-point edge on third-place Leicester City.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

City outshot Spurs 17-2 and produced four big chances to Spurs one, but that’s not going to bring any comfort to the two-time champions sitting 22 points back of Liverpool.

Three things we learned

1. Bergwijn announces himself: The 22-year-old Dutchman arrived from PSV Eindhoven, and certainly carried a lot of promise in the long-term. Lucas Moura‘s no-look chopped cross came to Bergwijn inside the 18, and he had plenty to do. Bergwijn settled it for a hard volley inside the far post. He had been more of an assist merchant at PSV this season, but starting life in North London with a goal recalls more of his 14-goal, 12-assist 2018/19 season.

2. Tanganga the new McTominay: Follow us here. Scott McTominay was a surprise youngster that Mourinho brought into the first team at Manchester United, and is now a locked-in starter when healthy. Japhet Tanganga doesn’t turn 21 until March, and all but one of his senior appearances have come in the Mourinho era.

He was very decent again on Sunday, playing fullback against one of the most explosive attacks in the world. Tanganga made four tackles, three interceptions, and three clearances while blocking a shot. He won nine of 12 duels.

3. Lloris the beast: Spurs’ captain returned to the pitch last match after 15 weeks off, and he reminded the world of his incredible skill set on Sunday. Lloris saved a penalty and made a remarkable kick save on Aguero early in the contest. On a day City had an 11-1 shots advantage at the break.

Story continues

WHAT A SAVE 😳 pic.twitter.com/2SpU6oCVG1 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 2, 2020





Man of the Match: You could go one of three directions here. Bergwijn scored on debut and it was a beauty, and Tanganga was a big part of the win. But looking past what Lloris did to keep Spurs alive during the first half onslaught would be an error.

There was an early Dele Alli chance for Spurs and a fine intervention by Ederson on another long through ball, but most of the frame took place in Tottenham’s half.

Raheem Sterling was fortunate to not be sent off for a studded tackle, and VAR somehow concurred with the on-field ruling.

Sergio Aguero was stymied by an incredible Hugo Lloris save and the goal post on the best effort, while both he and Kevin De Bruyne lashed contested wide of the near post from three yards.

The flash point of the match came when Serge Aurier clipped Sergio Aguero and Mike Dean pointed to the spot. It was one of those decisions which wasn’t going to be changed conclusively either way.

Ilkay Gundogan stepped to the spot, and Lloris denied him with a sprawling save. Raheem Sterling pushed the rebound out of bounds just before Lloris caught his foot, causing a ruckus and another VAR review. No penalty, no red cards.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]



The tone and tenure of the match changed when Harry Winks picked off a terribly played corner and zipped down the pitch. Oleksandr Zinchenko ran into the charging Englishman, and Winks hit the deck for a second yellow card.

City would play 30 minutes down a man.

It was all downhill from there for City, who conceded two goals in 10 minutes Bergwijn scored an incredible goal off Lucas Moura’s clever assist.

Then Heung-min Son saw his shot from the edge of the box take a deflection to fool an already-flying Ederson.

Lloris made a stunning save on a De Bruyne improvisation in the 89th minute.